Charley Hoffman Foundation 10th anniversary celebration

San Diego resident and professional golfer Charley Hoffman celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Charley Hoffman Foundation Jan. 20 at the Belly Up with an event that included live and silent auctions as well as performances by Kelley James and Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles.

The Charley Hoffman Foundation was created by Hoffman and his wife Stacy in 2009 to raise funds for charities benefiting children in their native and adopted hometowns of San Diego and Las Vegas. Based on the maxim "think local first," the Foundation's fundraising activities reward organizations dedicated to providing a positive environment for children through education, sports and health. Visitwww.charleyhoffman.com.

