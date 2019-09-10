The Country Friends Art of Fashion Patron Party took place Sept. 5 at Mille Fleurs. The event honors sponsors and supporters of September’s Art of Fashion runway show and luncheon. The annual Country Friends Art of Fashion event is being held Sept. 12 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Presented for the 15th year in partnership with South Coast Plaza, the event features a runway fashion show, luncheon, auctions, boutique shopping and more. Proceeds benefit charities selected this year by The Country Friends. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

