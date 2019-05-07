RSF Community Center hosts '2019 Spring Fiesta'

The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center held its major fundraiser of the year titled "2019 Spring Fiesta" May 3 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The event included a cocktail reception, hosted bar, live entertainment, dinner, live auction and margaritas. Funds raised will support the Community Center's after-school classes, youth sports programs, enrichment classes and special community projects, including its KidzKare outreach program that connects local children with other nonprofit organizations on a variety of service projects. Visit RSFCC.org.

