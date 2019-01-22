Community Concerts of RSF event features The Malpass Brothers

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presented The Malpass Brothers to a full house Jan. 18 at the Village Church. The audience enjoyed country music steeped in the legacy of legends such as Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and others. Add to that the laughter with the funny, off-the-cuff Smothers Brothers-esque quips between the two brothers, The Malpass Brothers received a standing ovation at the end with shouts of "encore!" to which they happily obliged.

For more information, visit www.ccrsf.org.

