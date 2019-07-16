BGCA Pacific Military Youth of The Year Celebration

Boys & Girls Clubs of America hosted the 2019 Pacific Military Youth of the Year Celebration July 11 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla Aventine. The event included a reception and dinner.

The event announced the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Pacific Region Military Youth of the Year who received a $40,000 educational scholarship. In addition, San Diego-based, Sony Electronics, Inc. received Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Champion of Youth award. Sony has championed the Pacific Military Youth of the Year event since its inception.

The winner of the 2019 Pacific Military Youth of the Year will go on to Washington, D.C. in August to compete with other regional Military Youth of the Year finalists for the 2019 National Military Youth of the Year title.

The public is invited to purchase tickets for Pacific Military Youth of the Year. Details can be found at milyoy.bgca.org.

Online: delmartimes.net