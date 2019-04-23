The Art Alive 2019 Premiere Dinner took place April 11 at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park . The Art Alive Premiere Dinner is an intimate black-tie dinner held inside one of the museum's permanent collection galleries, with a first look at the stunning floral exhibition and rotunda design. The event is exclusively for Art Alive patrons and supporting sponsors. The 2019 dinner featured the photography of Alfred Eisenstaedt. Art Alive provides critical financial support for public programs, exhibitions, education and community outreach.

