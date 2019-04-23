The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary hosted its 54th annual Women of Dedication Luncheon on April 12 to honor 12 of the community's most dedicated volunteers.

The luncheon was held at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Former news anchor Carol LeBeau served as the emcee. This year's theme, "WOD All-Stars, Champions of Giving" acknowledges the honorees' remarkable service to their community.

All proceeds from this luncheon will benefit local Salvation Army programs that focus on homelessness. Visit salvationarmy.org.

2019 Women of Dedication honorees included: Mary Alice Brady (La Mesa); Diane Christensen (Bonita); Doris Ellsworth (Point Loma); Laury Graves (Coronado); Jane Klofkorn (Del Cerro); Tamara Lafarga-Joseph (Rancho Santa Fe); Lynelle Lynch (Rancho Santa Fe); Lydia McNeil (University Heights); Mia Park (Encinitas); Marty Pendarvis (La Jolla); Louise Phipps (Alpine); and Marie Tuthill (San Carlos).

