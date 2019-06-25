American Inns of Court, J. Clifford Wallace Chapter, event

An event was held June 17 for the American Inns of Court, J. Clifford Wallace Chapter, a group of San Diego lawyers and judges, at the Fairbanks Ranch home of Mike and Lori Conger.

The mission of the American Inn of Court is “to unite a cross-section of the bench and bar in an educational forum to encourage excellence, professionalism, and ethics in advocacy.”

President of the J. Clifford Wallce Chapter is Judge Randa Trapp. Those interested in learning more about the Wallace Inn Chapter can contact Membership Chair Michael Conger at congermike@aol.com.

