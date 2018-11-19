20th Annual Crystal Ball Gala benefits Casa De Amparo

The 20th Annual Crystal Ball Gala return to Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe Nov. 10. The black-tie event included a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousee Grille, music and dancing with Cal-Phonics, and live and silent auctions.

Established in 1978, Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) "is recognized as a leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond." Visit www.casadeamparo.org.

