Canyon Crest Academy to present dance production ‘Flawed Machine’

Canyon Crest Academy will host the dance production Flawed Machine from Jan. 31 - Feb. 8. The production features a cast of 28 dancers, all of whom are students at Canyon Crest Academy and members of the Academy’s Envision Arts program, and the majority of whom are also members of the Dance Conservatory program. The Dance Conservatory is a rigorous after-school program that allows students to train at a pre-professional level in a non-competitive environment. Dance Conservatory students often pursue dance as a focus in college or as a profession.

The production Flawed Machine is written and directed by Rayna Stohl, the Canyon Crest Academy Dance Conservatory director and a well-known dance professional in Southern California. Flawed Machine is the story of a utopian society where AI cyborg children are provided to families grieving children they have lost. The creator of the cyborg children herself lost a child, which led to her idea to create cyborg children, but they would be devoid of human feelings and temptations that may put them in danger or jeopardize the creator’s control over her machines. However, as teens, a group of cyborgs begin to dream of an alternate world where they see colors, have emotions, and experience beauty, friendship and love. The story culminates when the creator learns of this programming flaw and does all in her power to end their lives because of the threat they pose to her control in society.

The Flawed Machine dance production is open to the community, and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door while supplies last. The production is approximately an hour and 45 minutes with an intermission and takes place at the Canyon Crest Academy theater located at 5951 Village Center Loop Rd., San Diego, 92130.

Tickets for Flawed Machine are available at www.cca-envision.org/events/. Specific dates and times are:

Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

More information about the Canyon Crest Academy Dance Conservatory program can be found at raynastohl.weebly.com.