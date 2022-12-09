Genesis Opera Theatre presents ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’

TextEditor

“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” a one-act Christmas opera in English written by Gian Carlo Menotti, will be presented on Saturday, Dec.17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at STAR Repertory Theatre, 329 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido. The Genesis Opera Theatre production features an all-star cast of talent drawn from Southern California’s San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and is directed by Cynthia Leigh.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” was commissioned by the NBC Network and first broadcast on television Dec. 24, 1951 on the network’s “Hallmark Hall of Fame.” It was inspired by “The Adoration of the Magi,” a painting hanging in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Based on folk tales of the Nativity and Epiphany, “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of a young disabled boy named Amahl, who lives in poverty with his poor widowed mother near Bethlehem.

Director Cynthia Leigh, who will also portray the mother, says, “This heartwarming story is a perfect introduction to opera for kids as well as adults. It has been a sentimental favorite of mine for years and I’m thrilled to be able to share it with new audiences and seasoned opera-goers alike.”

Genesis Opera Theatre’s mission is to make opera accessible to people of all ages for a reasonable price, and with the hope of inspiring young people to explore the art form further as participants or patrons.

Tickets are available starting at $20 at sdartstix.com, Goldstar.com and at the door. For more information, email genesisoperatheatre@gmail.com.