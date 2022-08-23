Rancho Santa Fe author’s new book focuses on making healthy skin choices

A new book by a Rancho Santa Fe author explores the ways people can improve the health and appearance of their skin through diet, nutritional supplements, topicals and medical procedures.

Dr. Mark Tager

(Courtesy)

“Feed Your Skin Right: Your Personalized Nutrition Plan for Radiant Beauty,” by Dr. Mark Tager, is intended to educate readers on the latest information to make healthy choices for their own skin health and beauty. The book, available on Amazon, is Tager’s 11th.

The book poses, and then answers, four questions: To have glowing, radiant skin, what should I eat, what supplements should I take, what topicals should I apply and what procedures should I have?

The first subject, regarding which foods to eat and which to avoid, takes up about 60 percent of the book, said Tager.

“I don’t know anyone with glowing, beautiful skin and a crappy diet,” Tager said.

Among foods to avoid or minimize in the diet, said Tager, are refined sugar and dairy, which research has shown are major contributors to acne. As anecdotal evidence, Tager cited a local college student whose acne cleared up within a week after embarking on a summer trip to Africa and avoiding processed foods.

Other foods to avoid include those containing processed corn and soy oils; instead favoring avocados, olive oil, nuts and flax seed.

People should “eat the rainbow,” he said, by consuming greater amounts of fruit and vegetables of as many different hues as possible, because each variety offers different nutrients, he said.

Other diet tips include eating foods with fiber because the “good bacteria” in the gut feed on fiber, he said, and selecting fish and leaner meats as protein options.

“Get comfortable and friendly and fall in love with vegetables and whole grains,” he said.

When to eat is also important, said Tager, noting that people should avoid eating for a 12-hour period each day to allow the body to regenerate and repair itself. He also advises drinking alcohol only in moderation and avoiding intake of excess calories.

About 20 percent of the book is devoted to nutritional supplements, and helping readers decide which are the best vitamins and minerals for their personalized diet. Tager suggested working with a nutritional specialist, through an organization such as the American Nutrition Association.

A consultation with a nutrition expert, which can be done through Zoom or another online portal, will provide valuable information for those seeking improved skin health and appearance, Tager said.

The final 20 percent of the book covers topical treatments and procedures aimed at stimulating and rejuvenating skin from within, Tager said.

The book also looks at the emergence of “personalized nutrition,” which relates to how a person’s genetic makeup aligns best with certain foods and nutritional supplements.

“Explosions in our understanding of genetics are shedding light on the individual variations that lead to premature wrinkling, loss of facial volume, dehydration, excessive pigmentation, and conditions such as rosacea and eczema. The technology to rapidly and cost-effectively examine some, or all, of the human genome can help guide us to ‘eat right for our genes,’” Tager wrote in the book’s introduction. “Our deepening understanding of nutrigenomics can explain why a certain diet can be right for one person but wrong for another.”

“The skin is your body’s largest organ and the first line of defense between you and the outside world. If you feed it right – on the inside and the outside – it will not only perform its job, but you will remain vibrant and youthful-looking,” Tager wrote.

Tager graduated from Duke University Medical School and practiced family medicine before developing an interest in wellness and integrated medicine, which he said focuses on helping patients achieve higher levels of well-being.

He no longer practices, but writes and teaches other physicians in new approaches to beauty and skin health “from the inside out.” In that capacity, he’s presented at conferences and universities around the globe, Tager said.

Tager is CEO of San Diego-based ChangeWell Inc., an organization that trains and coaches healthcare practitioners to enhance their presence in person, on camera and online.

For more information about Tager and his latest book, visit www.drtager.com.

