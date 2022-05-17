BFree Studio features North County artist in upcoming exhibition

Three San Diego artists, all internationally exhibited, will have their work on display at the BFree Studio, from June 2 through June 30. An opening reception will be held June 4, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

The exhibition is called " Painting and Clay: Abstracted Language.”

John Ratajkowski (Courtesy)

“It being close to home, I thought it was a good idea,” said John Ratajkowski, whose work will be on display locally for the first time since an exhibit at UC San Diego about three years ago.

According to the BFree Studio, the exhibition “showcases Ratajkowski’s facility with color and form.”

“In his view,” according to a gallery description, “the painterly problems in abstract painting are distinct from those in figure work. In this series created for the BFree Studio, Ratajkowski has taken fragments from his previous works and used this as the basis for entirely new paintings.”

Ratajkowski grew up in Coronado and took an early interest in all forms of media. He said he splits his time between North County and Ireland, where he has often displayed his work. He has also traveled through eastern Europe for his art.

“I grew up here, I taught for 30 years at San Dieguito High School and Torrey Pines High School,” Ratajkowski said. “I took seven years off from my teaching time and showed in Spain, Poland and Ireland. I was picked up by an Irish gallery. They represented, so everything got moved there.”

The exhibit will also feature husband and wife artists Sylvia Tello Trumbull and Richard Trumbull.

Sylvia, after moving from San Diego to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, several years ago, discovered a love of ceramics and clay, according to her website. She was also drawn to hand-built techniques and alternative firing methods.

Richard, who was born in the midwest, is known for his portraiture and abstracted landscapes.

BFree Studio is located 7857 Girard Ave. in La Jolla. For more information, visit bfreestudio.net. For more information on the artists, visit johnratajkowskiart.com, Sylviatellotrumbull.com, Richardtrumbull.com.

