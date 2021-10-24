San Diego’s Old Globe to premiere musical adaptation of India’s longest-running film ‘DDLJ’

One of India’s most-beloved and enduring cinematic stories, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” better known as “DDLJ,” will be turned into a Broadway-bound stage musical that will make its world premiere next September at The Old Globe in San Diego.

“Come Fall in Love — The DDLJ Musical” will be produced on Broadway by Yash Raj Films, India’s biggest film studio. The musical will be directed for the stage by Aditya Chopra, who made his directorial debut with “DDLJ” in 1995. He has gone on to become one of India’s top filmmakers. “Come Fall in Love” will be his stage directing debut.

The film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” which translates to “The Brave-hearted will take the Bride,” is the story of Simran, a young Indian-British woman pledged to an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when Simran convinces her very strict dad that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe before the wedding, she falls for the charming Rog, and her logical plans go out the window. She must decide whether to be true to her heritage or her heart.

Over the past 26 years, the film has grossed more than $1 billion in box office receipts, played continuously at cinemas until the pandemic arrived in 2020 and has been recognized as one of the most successful Indian films in history.

The promotional poster for the Old Globe’s world premiere musical “Come Fall in Love — The DDLJ Musical.” (The Old Globe)

Although the original movie was set in England and India, the musical will be set in America and India. The film also had its own song and dance numbers, but the stage adaptation will feature a new score and choreography created by a mix of Indian and American artists. The new book and lyrics will be written by Nell Benjamin (“Legally Blonde” and “Mean Girls”) and the score will be written by India’s Bollywood songwriting team of Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Choreography will be created by Rob Ashford (“Frozen,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie”) and Shruti Merchant, whose family has a long history of creating Bollywood film choreography. Derek McLane (“Moulin Rouge!”) will design the scenery and Bill Sherman will be music supervisor. Adam Zotovich is executive producer.

Old Globe artistic director Barry Edelstein said landing this international world premiere musical is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating diverse and inclusive theater for all of the communities of San Diego.

“The Old Globe is beyond delighted to bring ‘Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’ to our stage,” Edelstein said in a statement. “To collaborate with the brilliant director Aditya Chopra as he makes his stage debut is a real honor for all of us at the Globe. And it’s a special privilege to bring India’s most popular movie to vivid theatrical life in San Diego, as we build on the Globe’s storied legacy of premiering exciting and important new musical theater.”

“Come Fall in Love — The DDLJ Musical” will run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 16 in the Old Globe Theatre as part of the Globe’s 2022 season. Broadway show dates have not been announced. A global casting search is now under way. For more visit theoldglobe.org.