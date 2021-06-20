Copyright © 2021, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Senior Thesis Night at CCA

The ETA Class of 2021
(Simone Camilleri)
Canyon Crest Academy’s Envision Theatre Arts Conservatory recently held a Senior Thesis for the conservatory graduating class of 2021. As part of this three-year, audition-only after-school theater conservatory program, seniors must write or direct an original work. The five original works presented were:

 The Devil Went Up to Johnny: Nick Siljander (playwright), Sophie Camilleri (director)

 If it Were Told: Natalie Feldstein (playwright), Kaia Kim-Weigandt (director), Moira Shea Hall (musical director)

 Away Team: Tess Maretz (playwright), Chase Anichini (director), Paige Foster (assistant director)

 Of Letters, Away: Ilan Danial (playwright), Kat Adler (director)

 Marie Antoinette: Clara Ritto (playwright), Skye Smith (director)

Ryan Sweeney, Sophie Camilleri
The cast of The Devil Went Up to Johnny: Ryan Sweeney, Sophie Camilleri, Grace Demarest, Charlotte Baltzer, Nick Siljander, William Morris, Kylie Hayase and Robbie Glatts
(Simone Camilleri)

