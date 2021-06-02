Theater Notebook: As theaters reopen, June is a busy month for live, virtual and mailbox productions

Theater is popping up all over San Diego County this month as the state moves toward the full lifting of pandemic restrictions. Because the official all-clear won’t arrive until June 15, theaters are coming back in different ways, including new virtual shows, outdoor shows and indoor shows that adhere to the latest social-distancing restrictions.

Here’s a look ahead at locally produced theater productions in June:

“A Thousand Ways (Part 2): An Encounter” — La Jolla Playhouse presents the second part of a trio of events that creates unique connections between the ticket-buyer and another stranger. This part will bring together two ticket-buyers together who will communicate silently through a pane of glass using printed cards. Opens Thursday, June 3, with multiple showtimes, Thursdays-Sundays, through June 20. Tickets are $25. 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. lajollaplayhouse.org/without-walls

“Sheepdog” — OnStage Playhouse is presenting indoor performances of Kevin Artigue’s drama about how the shooting of a Black man divides a romantic relationship between two police officers, one White and one Black. Seating will be socially distanced. Opens Friday, June 4, with showtimes at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays, through June 27. $22-$25. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. (619) 422-7787, onstageplayhouse.org

“The Rocky Horror Show” — OB Playhouse revives its live, indoor production of the Richard O’Brien/Richard Hartley horror spoof musical with interactive prop packages for sale in the lobby. Masks are required, along with proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of curtain. Outdoor screening seats available. Opens Friday, June 4, with showtimes at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Sundays, through June 20. $19.75-$48. 4944 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. obtheatrecompany.com

“Passion: A Ketuvim Play” — Turnkey Theatre presents an interactive theater piece in which the ticket-buyer listens to a recorded audio play while exploring interpretive objects inside a box shipped to their home. Based on the Ketuvim writings of poems, prophets and scrolls of Esther in the Jewish Torah, this play is the story of a woman in ancient Persia who finds strength in herself by exploring her sexuality. Play is now streaming on demand while box supplies last. $10 without box; $35 includes box and shipping. Register at turnkeytheatre.com.

“Beehive: The ‘60s Musical” — New Village Arts presents this rollicking musical features six women characters who came of age during the 1960s, with a score of 40 songs from the ‘60s, ranging from doo-wop to folk to rock ‘n’ roll. Performed on an outdoor stage at The Flower Fields. Previews Sunday, June 6, through June 11, opens June 12 and runs through July 25. 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. $28-$55. (760) 433-3245, newvillagearts.org

“Becoming Dr. Ruth” — North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Broadway veteran Tovah Feldshuh in a filmed production of Mark St. Germain’s play about the surprising story behind the life of famed 1980s sex therapist Ruth K. Westheimer. Streaming on demand June 9 through July 4. $35-$54. Visit northcoastrep.org.

“Dear Jack, Dear Louise: Love Letter Experience” — The Old Globe presents a mailbox-only production of Ken Ludwig’s play about his parents’ courtship by letter during World War II. Ticket-buyers will receive by mail a replica series of their actual letters, photos and telegrams. The first set of mailings begins June 15. Another series will begin July 1 and will continue on the 1st and 15th of each month while supplies last. Tickets are $35 and go on sale June 9. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

“Once on This Island” — Moonlight Stage Productions opens its summer outdoor season with Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s calypso-flavored musical retelling of “The Little Mermaid.” Opens June 16 and runs through July 3. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17 to $59. (760) 724-2110, moonlightstage.com

“The Catastrophist” — San Diego Rep presents Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre’s filmed co-production of Lauren Gunderson’s time-traveling play about a real-life American virologist traveling the world to stop viral pandemics. Streaming on demand June 15- July 11. $20 and up. sdrep.org

Solea Pfeiffer — The Old Globe presents a cabaret show by the star of its 2019 world-premiere musical “Almost Famous.” 8 p.m. June 19-20. Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, the Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale June 11. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

Carmen Cusack — The Old Globe presents a cabaret show by the star of its 2014 world-premiere musical “Bright Star.” 8 p.m. June 25-27. Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, the Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale June 11. (619) 234-5623, theoldglobe.org

From June 13 to June 19, there will also be several Juneteenth-themed plays and events in San Diego hosted by Black theater artists and community leaders. Those events will be featured together in a separate article in the coming week.

Kragen writes about San Diego theater for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.