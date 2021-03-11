Love Your Library: Bestselling author asks ‘Where Will You Be In Five Years?’

This week the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe and Warwick’s present bestselling author Rebecca Serle to discuss her novel, In Five Years. Tune in to Facebook Live on Thursday, March 11 at 4 p.m. to learn about this compelling modern-day love story that begs the question, “Will you be where you expect to be in five years?”

Author Rebecca Serle

(Courtesy)

The story is set in bustling non-pandemic New York where protagonist Dannie gets a work promotion and an engagement ring, and her life is right on track. Then she falls asleep and when she awakens she’s in a different apartment, with a different ring on her finger, and beside a different man. The story plays out in the most unexpected and poignant way. Serle will talk about the book, discuss her writing process, and field audience questions.

“There is so much to discuss with Serle’s book—a great premise that turns into a thought-provoking book about friendship, loss and love,” said Julie Slavinsky, Warwick’s director of events.

In the face of pandemic limitations, virtual literary events have proven to be an important creative and community resource. Authors appear online from New York or Paris, for example. And audience members don’t have to live where the author is to see Serle, Jodi Picoult or Harlan Coben, for instance, because the authors come live to any computer. Since March of 2020, Warwick’s has offered as many as five online author appearances per week.

“Virtual events have been going great,” Slavinsky said. “They have given so many authors the opportunity to highlight their work, and we have been very happy to be able to do that for them.” She acknowledges there’s nothing quite like in-person events to bring readers and authors together, as well as to boost book sales, but says that the internet can connect people in different locations.

And while it’s not exactly library business as usual, this joint event marks the resumption of the guild’s literary calendar, on hold since last year. Sara Shafer, executive director of the guild, says they are thrilled to relaunch the author event series with this event. “Many of our members were so disappointed when we had to cancel our author talk with Rebecca Serle last March. It seems fitting that we should have our very first event, even if it is virtual, with Rebecca… It feels like we are closer to getting back to some sort of normalcy.”

Shafer notes that In Five Years was a New York Times bestseller and a pick for Good Morning America’s book club. “If you love a good story, you will love this book,” she said.

In addition to writing novels, Serle writes for television, including the series Famous in Love. She lives in New York and Los Angeles but will appear on screen for anyone, anywhere to enjoy.

This event is free. More information can be found at https://www.warwicks.com/event/serle-2021