Art

Timken’s ‘Jewels of the Season’ back for 2020 edition

Timken Museum's "Jewels of the Season"
(Courtesy photo)

This year’s display will be held at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum starting on Dec. 1

By Michael James Rocha
Despite being closed for improvements — some COVID 19-related — the Timken Museum of Art is determined to keep the holiday season festive this year by moving forward with its annual “Jewels of the Season.”

The museum has announced that the exhibit, a popular tradition at the Balboa Park institution, will be displayed at the nearby San Diego Model Railroad Museum. Depending on local and state guidelines, the exhibit is expected to open Dec. 1 and continue through Jan. 4.

“Jewels of the Season,” which the museum has showcased for more than three decades, is a display of holiday ornaments dressed in semi-precious stones, sequins and filigree.

The collection of ornaments — designed by local artists Florence Hord and Elizabeth Schlappi — through the years has grown to more than 2,000.

This year’s display will be in the Pacific Beach Model Railroad Club Room of the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, which will also mount its own holiday exhibition, titled “Walt’s Barn: The Carolwood Pacific: Walt’s Magical Railroad.”

As part of the “Jewels of the Season” exhibit, the Timken is holding fee-based ornament-making online workshops taught by Elizabeth Washburn on Dec. 5 and 7 as well as a lecture on Dec. 17 by ornament specialist Lynne Thompson, a close friend of Schlappi’s who will talk about the ornaments’ history.

Hord began making the ornaments in the 1930s and was joined by family friend Schlappi in 1959. Together, they created more than 1,400 ornaments.

In August, the Timken announced it would be closed for the rest of 2020, joining a list of Balboa Park institutions that closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, it said it was aiming for a spring 2021 return.

For more information about the workshops and the lecture, visit timkenmuseum.org.

— Michael James Rocha is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

Michael James Rocha

Michael James Rocha is the arts and entertainment editor. He oversees coverage of pop music, classical music, visual art, theater, dance, things to do and dining both for online and print. Rocha started his career at The San Diego Union-Tribune in December 1997 as a features page designer. He eventually became the features design editor, managing a staff of 15 designers and 17 features sections. Through the years, he has done stints as the front page designer, audience development editor and home decor editor. He previously wrote a monthly column on outdoor living, which focused on outdoor decor. Rocha graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications (with an emphasis on print journalism) from California State University-Fullerton in 1994. He has worked as a reporter, copy editor, city editor and designer for numerous Southern California newspapers, including The Orange County Register, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune and the Ontario Daily Bulletin. He is one of the founding members of the Asian American Journalists Association’s San Diego chapter and served on the national AAJA board for many years. Until 2017, he taught an upper-level magazine journalism course at Point Loma Nazarene University, where he was an adjunct professor. He also loves dogs.

