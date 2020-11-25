Local resident wins Ms. Woman U.S. crown

After winning a series of pageant titles over the past several months, including Ms. Woman U.S., Encinitas resident Joanna Trailov wants to use her platform to assist those who have suffered from domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

Trailov was crowned Ms. Woman U.S. in October at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Florida, after the event had to be rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her platform was advocacy for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

That platform tied into the work she does through a nonprofit she started almost a year ago, iamlov, which connects victims of abuse to yoga, fitness therapy, meditation and other services that can help contribute to their recovery.

“I wanted to create one for myself so that I personally, rather than just aligning with organizations, could be a vessel myself,” Trailov, who has experienced domestic violence, said of her nonprofit.

She added that “this cause is very near and dear to my heart.”

“As the founder of iamlov, we are now the vessel that is working with organizations and providing contractors and service providers for a plethora of resources,” she said.

In the months leading up to her Ms. Woman U.S. title, Trailov was also crowned Ms. West Coast U.S. and Ms. California. She has also previously competed in fitness competitions, which served as a prelude to her pageant titles this year and increased advocacy for domestic abuse victims.

“I’m really happy to be here and use this platform as an opportunity to support some really nice healing retreats for survivors of abuse,” she said.

Trailov said some of the other causes she’s involved in are a petition she wants to circulate for getting neighborhood watch signs refurbished. She also said she wants to bring more awareness and vigilance for human trafficking and domestic violence.

“Not only are we giving to ourselves as the healers, but we’re providing healing and support to others, so it’s a butterfly effect,” she said. “It’s not just about taking care of yourself, but when you do, look to your sides or behind you and see who needs help, and help them get where they need to go too.”

Trailov also said she’s available to speak about the issues and causes that she has been supporting.

“I do believe when we are in our hearts and we are serving, we’re in the now.”

For more information, visit iamlov.org.