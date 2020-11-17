Outdoor dining goes glam at Rancho Valencia

Last week, San Diego County restaurants had to cease indoor dining as the county slid back into the more restrictive purple tier.

Rancho Valencia has further expanded its outdoor dining with the debut of the Pony Camp, an open-air concept on the resort’s Croquet Lawn. Under tents with chandelier lighting and greenery, Pony Camp serves the complete Pony Room menu with wine and cocktail pairings seven nights a week from 4-9:30 p.m., all alongside live music.

All staff and guests have a shared commitment in practicing social distancing, facial coverings and wellness guidelines while on the resort property. In addition, every guest and staff member is temperature checked and screened for symptoms at the resort’s gates.

Visit the Pony Room on OpenTable.com to reserve seating.

