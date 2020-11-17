Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
Art

Outdoor dining goes glam at Rancho Valencia

pony camp
Pony Camp offers outdoor dining at Rancho Valencia resort.
(Courtesy)
Share

Last week, San Diego County restaurants had to cease indoor dining as the county slid back into the more restrictive purple tier.

Rancho Valencia has further expanded its outdoor dining with the debut of the Pony Camp, an open-air concept on the resort’s Croquet Lawn. Under tents with chandelier lighting and greenery, Pony Camp serves the complete Pony Room menu with wine and cocktail pairings seven nights a week from 4-9:30 p.m., all alongside live music.

All staff and guests have a shared commitment in practicing social distancing, facial coverings and wellness guidelines while on the resort property. In addition, every guest and staff member is temperature checked and screened for symptoms at the resort’s gates.

Visit the Pony Room on OpenTable.com to reserve seating.

ArtFood

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement