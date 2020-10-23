RSF Art Guild presents new art exhibition at RSF Library

Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild members are holding a new art exhibition, “Resonance,” at the Rancho Santa Fe Library. The exhibit runs now through Nov. 20. The artists’ works share a reflection of past experience and a sifting of emotions which contributes to the human urge to communicate. Whether it is hosting artist demonstrations, educating artists, or through the Guild’s outreach programs, Guild members always enjoy connecting with the local community, and hope that community members will stop by and take a few moments to enjoy the Guild artists’ exhibition. The Rancho Santa Fe Library is located at 17040 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Call 858-756-4780 for hours of operation.

Adele Hendricks, RSF Art Guild vice president

(Courtesy)

Stepping into the future, the RSF Art Guild has created a new online art gallery, which provides viewers with an additional chance to check out their favorite artists and browse the works. There are styles for everyone and the Guild plans to expand the line of art each week. All are encouraged to enjoy the exhibition, and keep checking the new online art gallery located on the RSF Art Guild website at ranchosantafeartguild.org.

(Courtesy)

The Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit and strives to reach out and provide art education in the community and county, encouraging visual artists to share in the local art experience. For more information, visit ranchosantafeartguild.org.

