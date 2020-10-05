Sully Band holds virtual Living Room Concert Series

After the novel coronavirus pandemic put an indefinite hold on live events, local musicians in The Sully Band decided to start a virtual Living Room Concert Series.

“I was able to keep every member of my band employed every week with a gig fee, I was able to keep the guys playing and it’s been pretty cool,” said Del Mar’s Bob Sullivan, the band’s lead singer and guitarist. “On YouTube we’re seeing some pretty cool results.”

Sullivan said that before the pandemic struck, the band was scheduled to perform at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, the Memphis in May International Festival and other live shows that were abruptly canceled.

“All the sudden COVID hits and all the guys in the band who make a living as professional musicians are out of work,” said Sullivan, who also works in television and radio.

Some of the most popular videos the band has posted in its Living Room Concert Series include covers of the Beatles song “Come Together,” “If You Want Me to Stay” by Sly and the Family Stone, “Africa” by Toto and “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce. Each one has accumulated tens of thousands of views.

The virtual performances, which are all about 10 minutes long, are posted on the band’s social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Band members are each recorded in their homes and the videos are edited to show them all together.

Sullivan said the idea was inspired by a cover of The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by Jimmy Fallon, Sting and The Roots, which was recorded for “The Tonight Show” at the beginning of the pandemic and uses the same video editing technique.

Sullivan said the feedback from fans and other viewers has been positive.

“We feel we’ve accomplished something,” he added.

The Sully Band received praise for its first single, “Best Damn Fool,” upon its release at KAABOO Del Mar two years ago. The band’s other works include “Green Dress,” “Never Gonna Give Up” and a cover of the Otis Redding classic “Try A Little Tenderness.” Band members have been recognized with Grammy and Tony awards and nominations, and have worked with artists such as Eric Clapton, Lionel Ritchie, Michael Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, and REO Speedwagon, according to a news release.

For more information about The Sully Band, visit sullyband.com.