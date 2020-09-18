‘Idols on the Lake’ concerts at Fairbanks Ranch

Over 250 Fairbanks Ranch residents were serenaded by “Idols on the Lake” Sept. 12.

Dramatic appearances by five hot air balloons over the Fairbanks Lake made for some Instagrammable moments. Residents of all ages gathered on the Clubhouse lawn to listen to a variety of musical numbers, from popular movies to acoustic guitar accompanied folk numbers. This kick-off event is the first of a planned three-part series featuring American Idol contestants.

Appearing Sept. 12 were Cheryl K, most known for singing the title screen song “Money (That’s What I Want)” from the movie “Crazy Rich Asians”; Jake Clark, a 19-year-old singer from Los Angeles; Kristen Maxwell McGeever, an actor-singer originally from Manchester, England; and Leah Keane, a local folk music singer from Julian, Calif.

“Idols on the Lake” took place Sept. 12. The next concert will be held Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

(Courtesy)

Josh Randall, the casting producer for American Idol, will continue as the MC for the next concert to be held on Sept. 26, at 5 p.m. This concert will feature four new performers who have previously auditioned for the show and are considered some of the finest up and coming talents in the United States.

Fairbanks Ranch is an exclusive 24-hour patrolled community of estate homes located in Rancho Santa Fe that features park-like grounds and amenities, including a world-class equestrian center, day and night play tennis courts, two lakes, a children’s playground and miles of hiking and riding trails.