CCA’s Envision Conservatory students participate in panel for Comic-Con@Home

Spirit Skies is an international graphic novel collaboration by Canyon Crest Academy’s Humanities and Envision Visual Arts Conservatories and their partners along the Pacific Flyway. The graphic novels teach about environmental stewardship, community, and the history of each region in this migratory zone.

Students from CCA’s Envision Conservatory and Panama’s Giovanna Agrazal recently participated in a panel for Comic-Con@Home titled “Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19.” The panel discussed the impact of COVID-19 on cross cultural artistic exchange and how technology has made this project easier and more dynamic, in addition to taking viewers on an exploratory journey through the eyes of a hummingbird.

After the panel, some of the panel’s members participated in a live interview in which they reflected on the process of creating a panel for Comic-Con@Home and shared their favorite parts and other insider information on the panel.

Spirit Skies is not just an adventure written by high school students--it is a lesson in environmental stewardship and the value of international conservation. For more information on Spirit Skies and the panel, check out the following links: www.spiritskies.org and https://www.comic-con.org/cciathome/2020/wednesday