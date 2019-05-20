Awards presented for films showcased at CCA’s 14th Annual Film Festival

Two dozen films were showcased at Canyon Crest Academy’s 14th Annual Film Festival. The award categories included comedy, documentary, drama, new media audience choice and overall. Judges included local filmmakers and video teachers. Envision Cinema Conservatory Coordinator Brad Kester presented the winners with movie tickets and trophies. This is the first year the audience choice winner was selected by audience members texting their favorite to a special number.

Film Festival Award winners

COMEDY: “Prius Poke” by Riley Scott, Tom Stiel, Jake Berman and Jake Anthenelli

DOCUMENTARY: “Ascent” by Max Miesen, Reed Martin, Max Mereminsky, Gabriel Yung, Noah Hecht and Riley Scott

DRAMA & AUDIENCE CHOICE: “Feed Me” by Kevin Garcia, Colin Bae, Sanam Azai, Sofia Anderson and Quincy Tanner-Smith

NEW MEDIA: “Bored at School (Web Series Episode)” by Melanie An, Marley Aguirre, Campbell Moore, Lexnun Bernard and Vivi Husted

OVERALL: “Reflecto” by Riley Scott, Kevin Garcia, Gabriel Yung and Max Miesen

