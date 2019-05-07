RSF Art Guild exhibit ‘Shaped by Color’ to be presented in partnership with Lux Art Institute

The Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild will partner with Lux Art Institute in Encinitas to present a three-day pop-up exhibit of artwork by Guild members on the theme “Shaped by Color.” The exhibit of paintings, photographs, and sculpture will be held at the Lux Education Pavilion, Thursday, May 16, through Saturday May 18. A reception where the public can meet with the artists will be held Thursday, May 16, 5-7 p.m. in the same location.

Paintings and photographs in the exhibit explore how the changing light of spring and summer affects color and shadows. Many celebrate the vibrancy of living in Southern California, whether along the coast, in inland areas that are especially colorful this year, or in cities. Seascapes, city streets, people, plant life and florals are presented through impressionistic lenses as well as several abstracts. In contrast to the bright paintings, the dark bronze sculptures explore the elegant lines of dancers and runners, evoking the joy of movement. Taken as a whole, the exhibit is a celebration of lives shaped by the colors in the palette of Southern California.