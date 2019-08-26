Nick & G’s Restaurant offers a family vibe for all occasions

Nick & G’s Restaurant and Bar offers something for everyone in the village of Rancho Santa Fe. Located at 6106 Paseo Delicias in the heart of the village, the restaurant offers Italian-Mediterranean eats served in comfortable surroundings which include a lounge, patio, open courtyard and private dining area.

Owner and CEO Sandra DiCicco married into a restaurateur family and gave the restaurant its name. “I decided to name it after my two children -- Nicola who goes by Nick and my daughter Gianina whose nickname is G,” she explains.

DiCicco describes the restaurant as a local hangout ideal for family events. “We have a beautiful courtyard with a fireplace, a very romantic and large front patio for employee parties, bridal showers, baby showers, family birthdays or any special occasion,” she says. “We also have a special lovers’ booth, which our customers have named. There’s been a few marriage proposals there. It is tucked snugly into the corner of the restaurant where you are surrounded by diamond-tucked blue velvet.”

The restaurant has a private dining room which can accommodate groups of various sizes for private events, offering specialty menus, tray-passed appetizers, buffets and plate dinners. Nick & G’s also caters office parties and at-home celebrations.

The bar menu offers an array of “shareables” including buffalo wings, Maine lobster mac and cheese, and maple-bacon brussel sprouts. It also includes a variety of burgers and tacos to choose from, along with an innovative array of flatbreads.

Some of the favorites on the dinner menu include the pan-seared salmon with spinach and ricotta gnocchi, fire-roasted peppers and basil broth; the seared diver scallops with sun-dried tomato pesto orzo, asparagus and basil olive oil; and the chicken parmesan with spaghetti noodles, marinara and melted mozzarella. There’s also a variety of pasta favorites and soups and salads. For dessert, there’s butterscotch pecan bread pudding, carrot cake and vanilla bean crème brulee, to name a few. There’s also a kids’ menu with chicken fingers, mac and cheese, and a chocolate sundae offered up.

While DiCicco acknowledges that Rancho Santa Fe has changed somewhat over the years, she says it continues to maintain its quaint character and the restaurant maintains its loyal clientele. “Rancho Santa Fe has been very good to us,” says DiCicco. “They really try and support their local businesses. It really is a village.” She says parking has never been an issue for restaurant-goers as the restaurant offers free parking.



Nick & G’s is open Monday through Thursday from 3 - 9 p.m., Friday from 3 - 10 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Happy hour runs from 2- 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and all day Monday, and dinner is served between 5 - 10 p.m. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. For more information, go to nickandgs.com.

