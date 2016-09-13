Solution and Products
Our suite of marketing products serves local and regional and businesses. From hyper-local newspapers and direct mail to audience-specific sections and comprehensive digital campaigns, we service clients’ needs today and help them plan for tomorrow.
Meet the Advertising Team
Don Parks
Vice President of Sales
Telephone: 858-876-8853
Herb Pomerance
Retail Media Consultant
Area’s handled include Del Mar & Solana Beach
Telephone: 858-876-8838
Michael Ratigan
Retail Media Consultant
Area’s handled include Carmel Valley, Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Sorrento Valley, & Del Sur
Telephone: 858-876-8851
Real Estate
David Long
Area’s handled include Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas, Cardiff, Carlsbad up to
Oceanside
Telephone: 858-876-8863
Rates (Media Kit attached for each rate)
Retail
Real Estate