The Santa Fe Irrigation District is moving forward with a proposed three-year rate plan that would raise total revenue for the district by 3 percent per year over the next three years, beginning early next year, through rate increases and changes in the district’s rate structure.
The Rancho Santa Fe School District has a new hands-on science curriculum this year.
Francisca Vasconcelos graduated from Torrey Pines High before enrolling at MIT
Several years ago, Canyon Crest Academy senior Avery Kay suggested that her grandmother, who has Parkinson’s disease and had broken her hip after falling in a cemetery, wear a Life Alert.
On the day that it had to cancel its Thanksgiving Thursday racing card due to predicted storms, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club took a semantical stab at looking on the bright side.
Superintendent Donna Tripi is approaching the one year mark as the new leader of the Rancho Santa Fe School District.
Solana Santa Fe Elementary School’s modernization project took another step forward as the Solana Beach School District board gave direction for the project’s scope at its Nov. 14 meeting.
Patriots Aware held a Veterans Day Tribute on Nov. 12 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, honoring all who have served and providing a forum to hear from two special veteran guests: Rancho Santa Fe’s Captain Peter Kirn, retired US Navy who served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War and retired Air Force Brigadier General Robert Cardenas, a 99-year-old veteran of World War II and Vietnam.
With its lavish meals, candies and other treats, the holiday season presents a potentially high health risk for pets if they have easy access to foods they’re not supposed to eat.
The 20,000-square-foot home was destroyed in a blaze Sunday night; four house cleaners at the home were able to safely evacuate
Village Church’s Village Community Chorale, with an 80-voice choir, soloists and San Diego Symphony members, will add to this year’s Christmas celebration in Rancho Santa Fe by performing all three parts of Handel’s “Messiah” Dec. 8-9, starting at 7 p.m. both days.
Local artist Margot Wallace will host a gallery opening Dec. 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. at her new gallery and studio in Rancho Santa Fe.
Join the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe for Blue Christmas, Service of Remembrance on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. in the parlor.
Football: No. 4-seeded Santa Fe Christian rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat No. 5 Morse 24-22 in a San Diego Section Division II playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15.
When it comes to women’s collegiate volleyball, the Big 10 is one of, if not the most, powerful conference in the country.
It might not exactly be accurate to describe it as a changing of the guard, but there was a distinctly new flavor about the team championship picture at Saturday’s Avocado West League Cross Country Championship at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.
How much did first-year Head Coach Courtney Spleen’s Torrey Pines field hockey team improve during the 2019 season?
Torrey Pines’ Marco Notarainni (football) and Cathedral Catholic’s Thomas Notarainni (basketball) excel in their sports
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) has announced the 2020 Women of Dedication, a dozen accomplished, philanthropic women chosen for their long volunteer service and commitment to community.
The RSF Literary Society hosted guest speaker Daniel Mason, author of “The Winter Soldier,” at a luncheon held Nov. 19 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar.The novel is an intricately crafted tale of a fledgling doctor from Vienna who, because of the exigencies of World War I, is sent to a hospital in the Carpathian mountains of Eastern Europe before he has received his credentials to practice medicine.
The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute “Nordic Nights” gala took place Nov. 2 at Del Mar Country Club.
The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund held a General Meeting Nov. 22 at the RSF Golf Club.
The Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe welcomed the holiday season with its inaugural Holiday Extravaganza Street Fair Nov. 16.
The Rancho Santa Fe Association presented the Osuna Fall Festival Nov. 16 at Osuna Ranch.
“Nails have been a path to artistic expression for thousands of years,” reads a sign at the entry to Oceanside Museum of Art’s supersized exhibition “Tiny Canvases: The Art of Nails.” Farther along, there’s a sign about the history of nail adornment, mentioning “manicure kits dating as far back as 3200 BCE in the tombs of Babylonian soldiers.” Babylonian soldiers? Who knew? Jan Arnold did. She’s the co-founder and style director of Creative Nail Design (CND), the company that co-produced this stunning display of nail art, which opened in October and continues through Feb. 9, 2020.
For more than 40 years, a hardcover book with a red cover, filled with handwritten observations and details about a long-ago adventure, sat nearly forgotten on a shelf as the book’s owners, retired Superior Court Judge Marshall Hockett and his wife Debbie, pursued careers and raised a family.
Rancho Santa Fe resident espouses suicide prevention in dance video
With Thanksgiving approaching at gigabit speed, we’re all gearing up for the big day with a main course of stress, and side dishes of angst and doubts about menu choices, modes of preparation, presentation (and dinner guests). To help make this feast a delightfully memorable one, I’ll now take your questions and offer cooking tips.
Each year, talented students from the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s most advanced level Ovation and intermediate level Showcase ensemble programs compete in SDYS’ solo Concerto Competitions.
In Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Sunshine Boys,” a long-retired vaudeville duo agree to set aside their decades-long animosity to re-team for one last performance. But some old habits die hard. The 1972 comedy gets a funny and spirited workout at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, which is the ideal venue for the play. It presents Simon’s works more than any other local professional theater and its longtime artistic director, David Ellenstein, has long provided senior actors — like Simon’s 70-something vaudevillians — the chance to show audiences that they’ve still got it.
Local residents now have the extraordinary opportunity to see over 50 drawings and prints by some of the greatest names of the Italian Renaissance, including Michelangelo, Filippo Lippi and Andrea del Sarto as well as celebrated masters of the Italian Baroque.
The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, recently named the number two top hotel in Southern California by Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, has brought on a new executive chef for The Inn’s Morada restaurant.
With everything from major box office draws to short films by students, the San Diego International Film Festival will be held Oct. 15-20 at multiple venues throughout the city.
When Carol Leung steps on stage before a microphone, she feels energized in a way that some people might experience when climbing a mountain or white-water rafting - but she doesn’t have to get soaked or deprive herself of oxygen.
Fairmont Grand Del Mar to present second annual Winter Wonderland at The Grand ‘Tis the season for celebrations at Fairmont Grand Del Mar with the second annual Winter Wonderland at The Grand.
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Cap & Gown Reception Nov. 16.
The RSF Garden Club held Moonlight Soirée Nov. 12 in the Secret Garden.
It was 100 years ago this month that America observed its first Veterans Day.
May 23 issue: Consider improvement assessment for roundabouts On Feb. 7, the RSF Association sent a letter to the Covenant Design Review Committee (CDRC) to ensure the CDRC enforces the Covenant, noting excessive grading with unrestrained mass and scale along with homes inconsistent with Latin-style design.
