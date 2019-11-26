Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Nov. 26, 2019
Santa Fe Irrigation District proposes raising rates by 9 percent over three years
Santa Fe Irrigation District proposes raising rates by 9 percent over three years
The Santa Fe Irrigation District is moving forward with a proposed three-year rate plan that would raise total revenue for the district by 3 percent per year over the next three years, beginning early next year, through rate increases and changes in the district’s rate structure.
Rowe students enjoy explorations in science
Rowe students enjoy explorations in science
The Rancho Santa Fe School District has a new hands-on science curriculum this year.
San Diego engineering whiz chosen to be a Rhodes Scholar
San Diego engineering whiz chosen to be a Rhodes Scholar
Francisca Vasconcelos graduated from Torrey Pines High before enrolling at MIT
Canyon Crest Academy student receives patent for medical device cover
Canyon Crest Academy student receives patent for medical device cover
Several years ago, Canyon Crest Academy senior Avery Kay suggested that her grandmother, who has Parkinson’s disease and had broken her hip after falling in a cemetery, wear a Life Alert.
Week in Sports, Nov. 21: Torrey Pines Falcons are regional champions
Week in Sports, Nov. 21: Torrey Pines Falcons are regional champions
Football: No. 4-seeded Santa Fe Christian rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat No. 5 Morse 24-22 in a San Diego Section Division II playoff quarterfinal on Nov. 15.
Ex-Torrey Pines stars making best of first year in Big 10 country
Ex-Torrey Pines stars making best of first year in Big 10 country
When it comes to women’s collegiate volleyball, the Big 10 is one of, if not the most, powerful conference in the country.
Canyon Crest, Torrey Pines grab Avocado West cross country honors
Canyon Crest, Torrey Pines grab Avocado West cross country honors
It might not exactly be accurate to describe it as a changing of the guard, but there was a distinctly new flavor about the team championship picture at Saturday’s Avocado West League Cross Country Championship at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.
Unbeatable: R. Roger Rowe fifth grade football team celebrates perfect season
Unbeatable: R. Roger Rowe fifth grade football team celebrates perfect season
The R.
Torrey Pines falls to Serra in CIF field hockey semi-finals
Torrey Pines falls to Serra in CIF field hockey semi-finals
How much did first-year Head Coach Courtney Spleen’s Torrey Pines field hockey team improve during the 2019 season?
To each his own team for talented Rancho Santa Fe brothers
To each his own team for talented Rancho Santa Fe brothers
Torrey Pines’ Marco Notarainni (football) and Cathedral Catholic’s Thomas Notarainni (basketball) excel in their sports
Don’t Bite These Fingernails! Fanciful ‘Tiny Canvases’ at Oceanside Art Museum
Don’t Bite These Fingernails! Fanciful ‘Tiny Canvases’ at Oceanside Art Museum
“Nails have been a path to artistic expression for thousands of years,” reads a sign at the entry to Oceanside Museum of Art’s supersized exhibition “Tiny Canvases: The Art of Nails.” Farther along, there’s a sign about the history of nail adornment, mentioning “manicure kits dating as far back as 3200 BCE in the tombs of Babylonian soldiers.” Babylonian soldiers? Who knew? Jan Arnold did. She’s the co-founder and style director of Creative Nail Design (CND), the company that co-produced this stunning display of nail art, which opened in October and continues through Feb. 9, 2020.
Couple’s 1975 travel adventure is fodder for new book
Couple’s 1975 travel adventure is fodder for new book
For more than 40 years, a hardcover book with a red cover, filled with handwritten observations and details about a long-ago adventure, sat nearly forgotten on a shelf as the book’s owners, retired Superior Court Judge Marshall Hockett and his wife Debbie, pursued careers and raised a family.
Accomplished ballerina exploring new territory
Accomplished ballerina exploring new territory
Rancho Santa Fe resident espouses suicide prevention in dance video
Kitchen Shrink: Sage and thymely cooking tips for a foolproof Thanksgiving feast
Kitchen Shrink: Sage and thymely cooking tips for a foolproof Thanksgiving feast
With Thanksgiving approaching at gigabit speed, we’re all gearing up for the big day with a main course of stress, and side dishes of angst and doubts about menu choices, modes of preparation, presentation (and dinner guests). To help make this feast a delightfully memorable one, I’ll now take your questions and offer cooking tips.
CCA student wins San Diego Youth Symphony advanced solo competition
CCA student wins San Diego Youth Symphony advanced solo competition
Each year, talented students from the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s most advanced level Ovation and intermediate level Showcase ensemble programs compete in SDYS’ solo Concerto Competitions.
Neil Simon’s ‘Sunshine Boys’ in seasoned hands at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Neil Simon’s ‘Sunshine Boys’ in seasoned hands at North Coast Repertory Theatre
In Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Sunshine Boys,” a long-retired vaudeville duo agree to set aside their decades-long animosity to re-team for one last performance. But some old habits die hard. The 1972 comedy gets a funny and spirited workout at North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach, which is the ideal venue for the play. It presents Simon’s works more than any other local professional theater and its longtime artistic director, David Ellenstein, has long provided senior actors — like Simon’s 70-something vaudevillians — the chance to show audiences that they’ve still got it.
Review: Michelangelo and other Italian Masters on display in San Diego for the first time
Review: Michelangelo and other Italian Masters on display in San Diego for the first time
Local residents now have the extraordinary opportunity to see over 50 drawings and prints by some of the greatest names of the Italian Renaissance, including Michelangelo, Filippo Lippi and Andrea del Sarto as well as celebrated masters of the Italian Baroque.
Meet the new chef at The Inn’s Morada restaurant
Meet the new chef at The Inn’s Morada restaurant
The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, recently named the number two top hotel in Southern California by Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, has brought on a new executive chef for The Inn’s Morada restaurant.
San Diego International Film Festival begins Oct. 15
San Diego International Film Festival begins Oct. 15
With everything from major box office draws to short films by students, the San Diego International Film Festival will be held Oct. 15-20 at multiple venues throughout the city.
Rancho Santa Fe woman turns laundry, love life into fledgling comedy career
Rancho Santa Fe woman turns laundry, love life into fledgling comedy career
When Carol Leung steps on stage before a microphone, she feels energized in a way that some people might experience when climbing a mountain or white-water rafting - but she doesn’t have to get soaked or deprive herself of oxygen.
