May 31: Week in Sports

Baseball:

Canyon Crest Academy has had to do everything the hard way, but the Ravens have found a way to get the job done.

No. 5 seeded CCA completed its improbable journey to the San Diego Section Division II double-elimination playoff finals with a 9-3 victory over No. 4 Otay Ranch on May 26.

The Ravens were scheduled to play No. 1 Mission Hills in the finals on May 29. If the Ravens win that game, the two teams would play again on May 31 for the title. Mission Hills needs to win just once.

The Ravens trailed 2-0 going into the top of the fifth inning, when they scored six runs. They broke open a 6-3 game with three runs in the top of the seventh.

M.J. Metz led the Ravens with a home run, a triple and five RBI.

Will Davis had two hits including a double and Cole Colleran added two hits.

The Ravens had to rally from a four-run deficit to defeat Serra 5-4 in a play-in game on May 22.

The Ravens scored three runs in the bottom of the third and two in the fifth.

Jack Hargis led the Ravens with a double and two RBI.

The Ravens fell into into the loser’s bracket after losing to Otay Ranch 5-4 on May 23.

They bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Brawly on May 25 in which Ryan Blakeman struck out six and walked none in five innings of three-hit ball. He combined with Sam Zilberman on a four-hitter.

The Ravens improved to 25-11 overall for the season.

*****

No. 2 seeded Torrey Pines defeated No. 3 Rancho Bernardo 6-3 in a second-round Open Division playoff game on May 25.

The Falcons were scheduled to face No. 7 La Costa Canyon in the fourth-round on May 29.

Mac Bingham had two hits including a home run and three RBI. Jack Johnston had two hits and Ty McGuire had two RBI.

The win was the Falcons’ third straight and 11th in 12 games.

Michael Schreiber pitched a seven-hitter for the Falcons. He struck out four and walked none.

The victory followed a 4-3 first-round playoff win against LCC two days earlier in which Joe Magrisi struck out 13 and gave up one walk in six innings of six-hit ball.

Magrisi gave up three runs (two earned).

He homered and knocked in two runs to lead the Falcons offensively.

The Falcons improved to 27-6 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon bounced back from the Torrey Pines game with an a 13-9 upset victory over No. 3 Rancho Bernardo in an elimination game on May 26.

Carter Cooperman had two doubles and four RBI, and Chris Neveau and Brady Lavoie each homered to lead LCC.

The Mavericks improved to 22-9 overall for the season.

*****

No. 5 Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 1 Eastlake 5-2 in a second-round Open Division playoff elimination game on May 26.

Cade Brown and Garrett Frechette each homered for the Dons.

The Dons opened their postseason with a 3-1 first-round win against No. 4 Helix on May 23 in which Brown pitched 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball in which he gave up one run (unearned).

Frechette had two hits including a home run and drove in two runs.

The Dons lost to No. 8 Poway 8-3 on May 25.

Nick Nastrini tripled and drove in two runs to lead the Dons.

The Dons fell to 20-10 overall for the season.

*****

No. 3 seeded Santa Fe Christian lost No. Ramona 2-1 in nine innings in a Division II elimination game on May 26.

Eagles starter Stephen Pierson struck out six, walked one and gave up one run (unearned) in eight innings. He gave up nine hits.

Tyler Thornton had two hits including a double and drove in a run to lead the Eagles offensively.

The Eagles dropped into the loser’s bracket after losing to Ramona 2-1 in a first-round game on May 23 in which starter Thornton struck out 10, walked two and gave up two in six innings of six-hit ball.

Bryson Hashimoto led the Eagles offensively with two hits.

The Eagles bounced back for a 1-0 victory over No. 7 Sage Creek on May 25.

Ethan Paulson pitched a five-hitter in which he struck out three and walked none to lead the Eagles.

Sophomore Kian Hogan doubled and scored the game’s only run.

The Eagles fell to 20-9 overall for the season.

Softball:

No. 1 seeded Cathedral Catholic lost to No. 2 San Marcos 4-0 in the Open Division finals on May 26.

Dons pitching standout Megan Faraimo struck out 12 and walked one in seven innings of three-hit ball in which she gave up four runs (all unearned).

The Dons committed two errors.

The loss snapped Cathedral Catholic’s 19-game winning streak.

Faraimo (26-3) completed a senior year for the ages in which she struck out 405 and walked eight 188 1/3 innings. She allowed 47 hits and 11 runs (six earned).

Faraimo tossed nine no-hitters.

The Dons advanced to the finals after defeating Scripps Ranch 8-0 in a semifinal game on May 24 in which Faraimo pitched a one-hitter in which she struck out 13 and walked none.

Jacey Bourgeois homered and drove in four runs and Kaelen Walter and and Marisa Estrada each had three hits to lead the Dons offensively.

The Dons fell to 26-4 overall for the season.