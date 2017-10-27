Cross Country teams win divisions at Mt. SAC Invitational

Torrey Pines Cross Country scored well at the 70th annual Mt. SAC Invitational on Oct. 22, with both the varsity girls and freshman boys teams winning their divisions. The varsity boys team, led by senior and captain Robert Bartsch, was sixth in its division. Both varsity teams were in the competitive individual sweepstakes races. Senior and captain Vanessa Beeler led the varsity girls team, followed closely by freshman Paige Endres with the speedy times of 19:14 and 19:15 respectively for the hilly, 2.93-mile course. The freshman boys, led by Reinhard Bartsch, brother of Robert, won by 25 points over another local high school, Canyon Crest Academy. The top five (scoring) freshmen were all under 18 minutes for the course (with Reinhard under 17).

“The race went well for us as a team,” said Robert Bartsch, “We’ve had issues with injuries and illnesses [this season], so it’s good to see that everyone is doing better now.”

According to Head Coach Kaitlin Hildebrand, “Our freshman boys started the season with the goal of winning Mt. SAC. This week they were focused and confident, and you could see that in their race. They achieved what they set out to do, and it was very exciting to see that.”