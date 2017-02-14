Morgan Run Women’s Open Tennis Tournament returns for its 7th Year

The Morgan Run Women’s Open, the longest actively running women’s professional tennis tournament in Southern California, returns to Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe Feb. 19-26. Entry to the event is free throughout the week. Spectators will be rewarded with unprecedented access to the rising stars of the women’s pro tennis tour.

The Rancho Santa Fe tournament celebrates its 7th anniversary with 64 players competing in qualifying matches Feb.19-21, eight of whom will gain entry into the main draw. On Feb. 21, main draw matches begin as top-ranked players, qualifying players, and “wild card” contestants compete to raise the trophy as the 2017 Champion. For those players who make it to the weekend, the tournament concludes with the doubles final and two singles semifinals on “Super Saturday,” Feb. 25 and the crowning of the singles champion on Sunday, Feb. 26.

In addition to competing against each other on the court, many of the women give back to the community through their participation in a Pro-Am, Sponsor Reception, and Kids’ Day events which take place throughout the week. To learn more about any or all of the week’s activities, please contact tournament director Patrick Guion at patrick.guion@clubcorp.com. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/morganrunprocircuit and www.morganrun.com.