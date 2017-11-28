Lady Falcons conclude an amazing volleyball season

The Torrey Pines girls volleyball finished their incredible season of top level play at home with a well-fought loss to Mater Dei. The Falcons hosted Santa Ana’s Mater Dei for the SoCal Open Division Regional Championship on Saturday, Nov. 25. The Falcons dropped the first set 29-27, and then fell 25-15 in the second set. Although most of the audience (the largest crowd seen in years) thought the season would soon be over in three sets, the Lady Falcons proved their mettle by rallying 25-22 and 25-23, forcing a fifth set. In the race to the championship Torrey Pines bolted to a 5-1 and then 8-5 lead, until Mater Dei tied play at 9 each, making it a six-point championship set. Mater Dei stretched to victory, resulting in the 15-11 final set.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Falcons battled to victory in a seesaw battle against Redondo Union. In similar fashion, the match went to five sets, this time with Torrey Pines winning the first and third sets at 25-18, 17-25, 25-16, 8-25. The two teams squared off in the final set, which saw Torrey down 1-5 and then 2-7. With playoff dreams starting to evaporate by some non-believers, the Lady Falcons nonetheless drew on their experience, stamina and grit to push to a valiant 18-16 victory.