TPHS 2018 varsity cheer team earns top 10 ranking at national competition

The 2018 varsity cheer team from Torrey Pines High School took home a top 10 Finals ranking during the 2018 USA Nationals Cheer Competition in Anaheim Feb. 23.

The team, composed of two seniors, three juniors, two sophomores, and 10 freshmen, competed well all season earning 2nd at the regional competition in Tustin, 1st in regionals at Yorba Linda, and performing at the Regional Downey Showcase.