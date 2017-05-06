Canyon Crest tennis sends off senior players

Canyon Crest Academy boys tennis team celebrated its graduating seniors Roman Shenkiryk and Nathan Parikh at a senior send-off event on April 26 before the team’s final match of the regular season. The senior send-off is a new tennis tradition at CCA that was introduced by the girls squad a couple years ago.

“We had a great season, probably the strongest record I’ve been associated with,” said Coach Larry Belinsky of the very young team’s 12 wins and three losses this year. Post-season CIF match-ups were determined over the weekend.

The talented team will only be losing two seniors this year, including Nathan, who Belinsky said earned his spot on the varsity squad through hard work and determination.

“Nathan is the epitome of what we look for in a student athlete here at CCA,” Belinsky said. “Not only has he been an outstanding student but he has also proven his worth as a great teammate and true ambassador for the culture we promote.”

Belinsky complimented Nathan’s extraordinary leadership, enthusiasm and loyal dedication — traits he will carry with him as he attends Duke University in the fall.

Roman, who made the varsity team as a freshman, served as team captain this year.

“When I first laid eyes on Roman as a freshman in 2014, I knew I was looking at someone very special. Little did I know or realize then that before me was a young man who would leave his mark on CCA’s legacy,” Belinsky said. “History was made last year when he was half-responsible for winning a CIF Individual Championship (in doubles), something that had never been done before. He made his school, coaches, teammates, family and himself very proud.”

Roman will attend UC San Diego in the fall.

Athletic Director Brian Baum said that aside from all of Roman’s and Nathan’s tennis accomplishments, what the administration is most proud of is that they were great individuals and great leaders both at school and on the court.