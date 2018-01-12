2005 Surf Girls finalists in Albion Showcase

The Surf 2005 Girls Academy team were finalists of the top flight of the 2018 Albion Development Showcase held Jan. 6-7. The team won each of its pool play games as well as a semi-final game to advance to the final match. The championship game was an intense battle ending in a 0-0 draw after regulation time. In overtime play, Albion was able to score a header goal from a corner kick, earning them a hard-fought victory over Surf.

(In photo above) Standing (l-r): Coach Andy Brookfield, Marissa Gaut, Nathalie Mancilla, Vanessa Layno, Reagan Seelhorst, Katie Toomey, Ellie Carroll, Matea Marinez, Grace Feron, Ashlyn McKnight; Kneeling (l-r): Mia Ramirez, Claire Curran, Lily Gano, Jessica Luo, Alyssa Sutherland, Abby Klutz.

Not pictured: Elly Van Den Einde, Alexis McCorkle