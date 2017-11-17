Nov. 16: Week in Sports

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-21) in the San Diego Section’s elite Open Division championship match on Nov. 11.

The top-seeded Falcons won the Open championship for the fourth time in five years as they extended their winning streak to 24 consecutive match victories.

Jaden Whitmarsh had 12 kills and Emily Fitzner had 10 kills and 18 assists to lead the Falcons.

Kiara McNulty had 20 assists and Dani Fornaciari had seven kills, four blocks and eight digs.

Hannah Martin led the No. 2 seeded Ravens with 12 kills and Evie Gonzalez had 11 kills.

Olivia Lovenberg had 26 assists.

The Falcons advanced to the finals after defeating No. 4 The Bishop’s 3-1 (25-8, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23) on Nov. 8.

Fitzner led the Falcons with 12 kills and 22 assists. Kendra Ham had 11 kills, Whitmarsh had eight kills and 14 digs and McNulty had seven kills, four blocks, eight digs and 21 assists.

The Falcons improved to 32-3 overall for the season.

The Ravens defeated No. 3 Cathedral Catholic 3-0 (29-27, 25-15, 25-23) in an Open Division semifinal match on Nov. 8.

Martin led the Ravens with 16 kills and 15 digs and Lovenberg had 33 assists and 11 digs.

Gonzalez had nine kills and 12 digs and Sydney Ely had six kills and 11 digs.

Peyton Wilhite led the Dons with 12 kills and 10 digs and two blocks and Kylie Adams had 39 assists.

Lindsey Miller had 10 kills and two blocks and Karenna Wurl had 13 digs.

The Ravens improved to 26-9 overall for the season and the Dons fell to 23-7 overall for the season.

*****

No. 2 seed Santa Fe Christian defeated No. 4 Del Norte 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 25-15, 25-22) in the Division I championship match on Nov. 11.

Abby Phillips led the Eagles with 16 kills and Sara Jones had 10 kills and eight blocks.

Kate Phillips and Ana Aubele each had eight kills.

The Eagles advanced to the finals after defeating No. 6 Poway 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-18) in the semifinals on Nov. 7.

Abby Phillips led the Eagles with13 kills and three blocks. Jones had 12 kills and three blocks, Kate Phillips had nine kills and Aubele had six kills. Zoe Marshall had five kills and five blocks.

The Eagles improved their overall record for the season to 25-11.

Water polo:

No. 4 seeded Canyon Crest Academy lost to No. 2 Grossmont 8-7 in the Division I championship game on Nov. 11.

Noah Baird scored three goals to lead the Ravens and Andy Schade scored two goals.

Ravens goalie Bryce Elsner had nine saves.

The Ravens fell to 14-8 overall for the season.

No. 2 Santa Fe Christian lost to top-seeded Steele Canyon 14-7 in the Division III championship game on Nov. 11.

River Stambaugh and Mark McKean each scored two goals to lead the Eagles and goalie Josh Wozniak had six saves.

The Eagles fell to 21-11 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 2-1 in an Avocado League West game on Nov. 6.

Kristin Bitter and Arielle Shahrabani each scored one goal to lead the Falcons and goalie Allie Joas had one save.

Caitlin Jones scored the Mavericks’ lone goal.

The Falcons improved to 17-8 overall for the season and the Mavericks fell to 13-10.

*****

No. 11 seeded San Dieguito Academy defeated No. 6 Mt. Carmel 2-1 in a Division II first-round playoff game on Nov. 11.

Carolyn Kohn scored two goals to lead the Mustangs, both on assists from Maya Goldschmidt.