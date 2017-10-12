Oct. 12: Week in Sports

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines’ perennially dominant program took home another important piece of hardware, and the Falcons didn’t have to travel far.

The host Falcons won the elite Gold Division of the prestigious California Challenge with a 2-0 (25-18, 25-21) victory in the championship game over Santa Margarita at WAVE Volleyball Club on Oct. 7.

The two-day tournament featured 32 teams from across the country.

The Falcons went 7-0 in the tournament as they extended their winning streak to 12 matches overall.

Kendra Ham, Jaden Whitmarsh and Emily Fitzner each had seven kills to lead the Falcons.

Fitzner and tournament MVP Kiara McNulty each had 13 assists.

The Falcons earlier in the day defeated Lakewood 2-0 (25-11, 25-23) in a match that sent them to the semifinals.

Whitmarsh led the Falcons with 11 kills and Kendra Ham added eight kills.

Fitzner had 16 assists, three blocks and five kills and McNulty had eight assists and 12 digs.

The Falcons defeated Marymount (Los Angeles) 2-0 (25-13, 25-20) in the semifinals.

Whitmarsh had eight kills and eight digs and Ham had six kills.

Trinity Durfee and Dani Fornaciari each had three blocks and

Fitzner and McNulty had 17 and seven assists, respectively.

The Falcons improved to 20-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Santa Margarita 2-0 (25-21, 25-15) in an Oct. 7 Gold Division semifinal match, snapping the Dons’ winning streak of 10 matches.

Peyton Wilhite had six kills and 11 digs and Kylie Adams had 13 assists to lead the Dons.

The Dons defeated Great Oak of Temecula 2-0 (25-16, 25-22) in the semifinals as Wilhite led the team with 10 kills and Lindsey Miller had eight kills and six blocks.

Adams had 28 assists and Karenna Wurl had 12 digs.

The Dons improved to 16-5 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy lost its Gold Division quarterfinals match to Marymount 2-1 (25-16, 19-25, 15-10) on Oct. 7.

Earlier in the day the Ravens defeated Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth (Los Angeles County) 2-0 (25-22, 26-24) for their seventh straight win.

The Ravens fell to 14-6 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Sierra Canyon in the 2-1 (22-25, 25-22, 16-14) in a Silver Division quarterfinal match on Oct. 7.

Jessi Lumsden had seven kills and Kate Lougeay had six kills to lead the Mavericks.

Caitlin Kikta and Mia Schafer had 11 and eight assists, respectively.

The Mavericks fell to 14-7 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Classical Academy 3-2 (19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13) in a Coastal League match on Oct. 5.

Abby Phillips had 20 kills to lead the Eagles and Anna Aubele had 14 kills and seven blocks.

Eagles setter Anaree Smith had 46 assists.

The Eagles fell to 2-2 in league and 16-10 overall for the season.

Football:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Orange Glen 42-7 in a Coastal League game on Oct. 6.

Jack Miles rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles and quarterback Kian Hogan completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 105 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Hogan connected with Will Littlejohn for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Chase Baptista and Austinn Rossetti each rushed for one touchdown.

Cade Ellis led the Eagles defensively with eight tackles and Luke Sanders and Josh Peterson each had one sack.

The Eagles improved to 1-0 in league and 3-3 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Victory Christian 45-20 in a nonleague 8-man game on Oct. 4.

Quarterback Sebastian Mayer rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and Ruben Veinbergs rushed for 115 yards and one score on 13 touches.

Josh Nachassi led the Lions defensively with 17 tackles and Gabe Dorenbaum had 14 tackles.

The Lions improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon remained unbeaten as the Mavericks defeated El Camino 38-21 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 6.

The Mavericks improved to 2-0 in league and 6-0 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated San Marcos 38-21 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 6.

Quarterback Jason Heine rushed for 176 yards including an 82-yard touchdown run. He also threw for 120 yards, including an 84-yard scoring pass to Pete Nelson.

The Falcons improved to 1-1 in league and 4-2 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

Torrey Pines defeated Cathedral Catholic 4-0 in a nonleague game on Oct. 3.

Sophia LeRose scored two goals and Erin Poe scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Falcons.

The Falcons improved to 9-6 overall for the season and the Dons fell to 12-3-2.