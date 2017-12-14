Dec. 14: Week in Sports

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated La Jolla Country Day 67-55 in the Coast News Classic championship game on Dec. 9.Finn Sullivan scored 25 points to lead the Falcons and Bryce Pope scored 18 points. Both players had nine rebounds.Noah Viera and Michael Pope each added 12 points.

The victory followed an 85-45 semifinal victory over Orange Glen three days earlier in which Bryce Pope led the Falcons with 29 points and Viera and Brandon Angel each added 15 points.The Falcons improved to 5-0 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Eastlake 84-59 in a Hilltop Tournament game on Dec. 8. Tyler Elsom scored 17 points to lead the Ravens and Frank Gelfman added 14 points. The Ravens improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Montgomery 64-59 in a Matador Classic game on Dec. 9. Rachel Shen led the Falcons with 25 points, Cami Kangleon scored 12 points and Maddie McClurg added 11 points.

The victory followed a 55-45 win against The Bishop’s on Dec. 7 in which Izzy Ascencio led the Falcons with 14 points and Shen scored 12 points.Kangleon and McClurg each added 11 points.The Falcons improved to 3-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated host Del Norte 70-62 in a JV/VAR Tip-Off Classic on Dec. 8. Mazatlan Harris led the Dons with 29 points and also had 10 rebounds. Kaylee Stiffler scored 13 points and had 13 rebounds.

The victory followed a 64-49 win against Mater Dei Catholic on Dec. 7 in which Harris led the Dons with 26 points 14 rebounds and Stiffler had 15 points and 16 rebounds.Alyssa Garcia scored 11 points and Rose Smedley added nine points.

The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 5-2. Santa Fe Christian opened its season with two victories at the Excalibur Classic.

*****

The Eagles defeated San Marcos 63-59 on Dec. 9.Ashley Kowack scored 30 points and Emma Dudley scored 26 points and had 18 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Eagles.

The Eagles opened the tournament with a 70-36 victory over El Camino in which Kowack scored 28 points, Dudley scored 18 points and Shannon Sanmillian added 14 points.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines extended its season opening winning streak to seven games as the Falcons won the Cathedral Catholic Butch Lee Memorial Classic with a 3-2 victory over Great Oak of Temecula in the championship game on Dec. 9.Nicole Sanfilippo scored two goals to lead the Falcons.

Tatum Lenain scored one goal and Kate Thomas had one assist.The Falcons opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory over La Jolla on Dec. 6 in which Sanfilippo and Lenain each scored one goal and Jordan Rowell had two assists.

Lenain, Alexa Wallace and Brigitte Bonebrake each scored one goal in a 3-0 victory over Steele Canyon on Dec. 7 and Lenain and Kate Thomas each had one goal and one assist in a 2-1 victory over Del Norte the next day.The Falcons improved to 6-0-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic went 1-1-1 in the Butch Lee Classic.The Dons opened with a 2-1 victory over Poway in which Madison Smith scored one goal and had one assist.Kennedy Rawding scored one goal and Emali Mackinnnon had one assist.

The Dons played Eastlake to a 1-1 tie on Dec. 7 in which Rawding scored one goal off an assist from Madison Smith.They lost to Mater Dei of Santa Ana 2-1 the next day.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated High Tech San Diego 5-1 in a nonleague game on Dec. 7.Amy Blackburn scored two goals and had one assist to lead the Eagles and freshman Camille Needham scored one goal and had one assist.Claire Gunness and freshman Chloe Farr each added one goal and Gabby Cutri and Trinity Hontucan each had one assist.

Eagles goalie Mayah Dumas had five saves.The victory followed a 4-0 victory over Foothills Christian on Dec. 4 in which Blackburn scored two goals and Gunness and Needham each added one goal.Dumas earned her first shutout of the season.