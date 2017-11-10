Nov. 9: Week in Sports

Football:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Tri-City Christian 34-13 in a Coastal League game on Nov. 3.

Luke Sanders rushed for 174 yards and scored two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Eagles. Sanders also had a 60-yard scoring catch.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca completed 5 of 11 pass attempts for 113 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kian Hogan rushed for 77 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and Willie Littlejohn had three receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Geiser and Chase Baptista each had nine tackles and Carson Drake had eight tackles.The Eagles improved to 3-1 in league and 6-4 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Torrey Pines 27-21 in an Avocado League playoff game on Nov. 3.

Mavericks quarterback Jake Neufeld completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 227 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.The Mavericks improved to 4-2 in league and 7-3 overall for the season.

The Falcons fell to 3-3 in league and 6-4 overall.

Volleyball:

Top seeded Torrey Pines defeated No. 8 La Costa Canyon 3-1 (27-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22) in an Open Division quarterfinal playoff match on Nov. 4.The victory extended the Falcons winning streak to 22 consecutive matches.Jaden Whitmarsh had 24 kills and 11 digs to lead the Falcons and Kendra Ham had 10 kills and three blocks.

Kiara McNulty had 28 assists and Emily Fitzner had 23 assists.The Falcons improved to 30-3 overall for the season and the Mavericks fell to 18-13 overall. No. 2 seeded Canyon Crest Academy defeated No. 7 La Jolla Country Day 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-23) in an Open Division quarterfinal match on Nov. 4.

Olivia Schewe and Hannah Martin each had 11 kills to lead the Ravens and Olivia Lovenberg had 30 assists.Evie Gonzalez had nine kills and Vivienne Franke had 11 digs.

The Ravens improved to 25-8 overall for the season. No. 3 seeded Cathedral Catholic defeated No. 6 Olympian 3-0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-19) in an Open Division quarterfinal on Nov. 4.Lindsey Miller had 13 kills and two blocks to lead the Dons and Kylie Adams had 36 assists.

Peyton Wilhite had nine kills and 10 digs.The Dons improved to 23-6 overall for the season. No. 9 San Dieguito Academy lost to No. 8 Our Lady of the Peace 3-2 (17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-7) in a Division I first-round playoff match on Nov. 1.

Sarah Colla had 26 kills to lead the Mustangs. She also had eight blocks and nine digs.Faith Kelly and Savannah Hyndman each had 22 assists.

The Mustangs fell to 17-15 overall for the season.

*****

No. 2 seeded Santa Fe Christian defeated No. 15 La Jolla 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 28-26, 25-20) in a Division I first-round playoff game on Nov. 1.

Abby Phillips led the Eagles with 18 kills, Anna Aubele had 12 kills and Camryn Tastad had 27 digs.The Eagles improved to 23-11 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

San Dieguito Academy defeated Sage Creek 4-0 in an Avocado League West game on Oct. 30.Maya Goldschmidt and Summer Horton each scored two goals to lead the Mustangs.Anna Whalen and Sarah Parkes each had one assist.

The Mustangs improved to 2-6 in league and 9-11 overall for the season.

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Torrey Pines 2-1 in an Avocado League West game on Nov. 4.Kristin Bitter scored one goal in defeat for the Falcons and goalie Allie Joas had four saves.The Ravens improved to 5-2 in league and 14-8 overall for the season and the Falcons fell to 7-1 in league and 16-8 overall.

Water polo:

San Dieguito Academy lost to Mar Vista 10-7 in a Division II first round playoff match on Nov. 1.Nate Conger scored three goals and had two assists to lead the Mustangs.

Kekoa Wheeler scored three goals and Matheus Gensler scored one goal and had three assists.Mustangs goalie Gavin Silberman had 10 saves.

The Mustangs fell to 18-9 overall for the season.