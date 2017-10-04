Oct. 5: Week in Sports

Football:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Christian of El Cajon 30-7 in a nonleague game on Sept. 30.

Eagles quarterback Demitri Washington completed 4 of 5 pass attempts for 88 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Washington connected with Matthew Stevenson on a 39-yard scoring pass. Washington also scored a rushing touchdown.

Jack Miles rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and Joe Burich gained 79 rushing yards on nine carries. Chase Whitton and Chase Baptista each had seven tackles and Charlie Wislar had two sacks.

The Eagles improved to 2-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Olympian 28-3 in a nonleague game on Sept. 29.

Ryan Kilpatrick rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Dons, who bounced back from a tough 39-0 loss the Helix the previous week. The Dons improved to 2-3 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Horizon Prep 32-16 in a nonleague 8-man game on Sept 28.

The Lions improved their overall record for the season to 3-1.

Volleyball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 (25-23-25-18, 25-23) in an Avocado League West match on Sept. 29. Morgan Lewis had 11 kills and Katie Lougeay had 10 kills to lead the Mavericks.

Mia Schafer had 23 assists and Caitlin Kikta had 16 assists. Whitney Ballard and Hannah Martin each had 12 kills to lead the Ravens. Olivia Lovenberg had 34 assists and Sophia Theriot had 11 digs.

LCC’s victory followed a 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-14) league win against San Dieguito Academy on Sept. 26 in which Morgan Lewis led the Mavericks with 19 kills.

Caitlin Kikta had 16 assists and Schafer had 12 assists. Sarah Colla had 14 kills to lead the Mustangs. Savannah Hyndman had 12 assists and Faith Kelly had eight assists.

The Mavericks improved to 4-0 in league and 12-3 overall for the season.

SDA fell to 0-3 in league and 14-8 overall for the season.

*****

CCA’s loss followed a 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-17) league victory over Carlsbad on Sept. 27 in which Martin led the Ravens with 13 kills and 10 digs.

Gracie Wood had 34 assists and Vivienne Franke had eight service aces. The Ravens improved to 2-2 in league and 8-6 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated Carlsbad 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-17) in an Avocado League West match on Sept. 29. Jaden Whitmarsh had 11 kills and Emily Fitzner had 10 kills and 19 assists to lead the Falcons.

The victory followed a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-17) victory over Sage Creek on Sept. 27 in which Trinity Durfee had six kills and Carly Diehl had 13 assists and six digs.

The Falcons improved to 4-0 in league and 12-3 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Our Lady of the Peace 3-0 in a Western League match on Sept. 27. Jaalyn Sotoa and Peyton Wilhite each had 10 kills to lead the Dons and Kylie Adams had 29 assists. Wilhite also had 15 digs Karenna Wurl had 13 assists.

The Dons improved to 2-0 in league and 9-4 overall for the season.

Field hockey:

San Dieguito Academy lost to La Jolla 3-1 in a nonleague game on Sept. 28. Julia Fumo scored one goal off an assist from Gabriella Vonder.

The Mustangs fell to 6-4 overall for the season.

Golf:

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla 207-269 in a Western League match on Sept. 28 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Madisen Miller, Mia Garcia and Isabelle Bursulaya each shot a 4-over-par 40 to lead the Dons.

Water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated The Bishop’s School 9-8 in a Western League game on Sept. 26.

Christopher Sturtevant had four goals to lead the Dons and goalie Andrew Kuypers had five saves.