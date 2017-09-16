Sept. 14: Week in Sports

Football:

San Diego Jewish Academy improved to 2-0 to start the season as the Lions defeated West Shores of Salton City (Imperial County) 28-14 in a nonleague game on Sept. 7.

Cathedral Catholic defeated Westview 48-6 in a nonleague game on Sept. 8, the first win of the season for the defending Division 1-AA state champions, who lost their first two games after going undefeated last season.

Torrey Pines defeated Fallbrook 44-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 8. The Falcons improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Torrey Pines defeated Point Loma 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-16, 25-12) in a nonleague match on Sept. 7.

Emily Fitzner had seven kills, 16 assists, five aces, five blocks and 12 digs and Jaden Whitmarsh had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the Falcons.

Kiara McNulty had 17 assists and five kills.

The Falcons improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Carlsbad 3-1 (25-18, 24-26, 25-17, 25-19) in an Avocado League West opener for both teams on Sept. 6.

Hannah Martin and Olivia Schewe each had 13 kills to lead the Ravens and Sydney Ely had 12 kills.

Olivia Lovenberg had 40 assists.

The Ravens defeated Eastlake 3-1 (24-26, 25-11, 25-16, 25-15) in a nonleague match the next day in which Schewe had 13 kills and Martin had nine kills.

Lovenberg had 40 assists and Vivienne Franke had 21 digs.

The Ravens improved to 3-1 overall for the season.

Cathedral Catholic defeated The Bishop’s School 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-19) in a nonleague match on Sept. 5.

Peyton Wilhite had 12 kills and three blocks and Jaalyn Sotoa had 11 kills to lead the Dons.

Kylie Adams had 29 assists and six digs.

Karenna Wurl had 11 digs and The Dons improved to 2-1 overall for the season.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Patrick Henry 2-0 (25-20, 25-15) in a September Classic Tournament game on Sept. 8.

Sarah Schrag had nine kills and Anaree Smith had 25 kills to lead the Eagles as they improved their overall record for the season to 3-1.

San Dieguito Academy bounced back for a 3-1 (25-19, 25-19, 15-25, 25-22) victory over Ramona on Sept. 8.

The Mustangs improved to 7-2 overall for the season.

Field Hockey:

Cathedral Catholic defeated San Marcos 2-0 in a nonleague game on Sept. 5.

Isabella Mattera scored one goal to lead the Dons. Daphne Tenuto scored one goal and Rachel Brenk had one assist.

The Dons improved to 3-0-1 overall for the season.

Cross Country:

Torrey Pines’ Robert Bartsch (10:11.8) placed sixth to lead the Falcons to a second-place finish. The Falcons (88 points) finished one point behind Sage Creek (87).

Golf:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Our Lady of the Peace 201-224 in a Western League match on Sept. 5 at The Grand Del Mar.

Sabrina Nguyen shot an even-par 36 to lead the Dons.