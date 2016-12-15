Dec. 15: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Football:

Cathedral Catholic hasn't yet met a mountain the Dons haven't been able to climb. In their most recent victory, the unbeaten Dons overcame injuries to two key players as they reeled off their 14th straight win, 35-28 over Narbonne of Harbor City in the Southern California Regional Division 1-AA championship game on Dec. 9.

Sophomore Shawn Poma rushed for 174 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries to lead the Dons. As a result, the Dons are off to play in the CIF State Championship Bowl. The Dons will play St. Mary's of Stockton for the Open Division title on Friday Dec. 16. The game will be played at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium at 8 p.m. The state championship game is a rematch of a 2008 state title game in which former Dons standout and current New England Patriots running back Tyler Gaffney rushed for 337 yards and five touchdowns. Poma's contributions were crucial, helping the Dons overcome injuries to senior running backs Adam Eastwood and Jordan Genmark Heath.

Dons quarterback Tate Haynes completed 12 of 19 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries.Ryan James rushed for 123 yards on nine carries.The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 14-0.

Boys Basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Vista 59-51 in Horsman-Wolfpack Tournament championship game on Dec. 10.The victory was the Dons sixth straight to start the season. Jacob Gilliam scored 18 points and had 18 rebounds to lead the Falcons. Ethan Esposito and Cade Kinney-Shackelford each scored 14 points. The victory followed a 56-54 semifinal victory over Kearny the previous day in which Gilliam led the Falcons with 21 points and 13 rebounds.Hayden Helfrich scored 11 points and Finn Sullivan added 10 points.

Santa Fe Christian defeated Mission Hills 67-44 in the third place game of the Coast News Classic tournament on Dec. 9. Owen Aschieris scored 18 points to lead the Eagles. Charles Dudley scored 14 points and Derek Moore scored 13 points. The Eagles improved to 4-1 overall for the season.

Girls Basketball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Cathedral Catholic 56-53 in a nonleague game on Dec. 8. Alexis Machain scored 28 points to lead the Mavericks.Kaylee Stiffler scored 18 points and Mazatlan Harris scored 16 points to lead the Dons.The Mavericks improved to 3-2 overall for the season. The Dons fell to 1-6.

Torrey Pines lost to Poway 58-43 in a Tip-Off Classic tournament game on Dec. 7. Rachel Shen scored 15 points in defeat for the Falcons and Angelina Roque scored 13 points.The Falcons fell to 2-2 overall for the season.

San Diego Jewish Academy defeated Lutheran 23-16 in a nonleague game on Dec. 8. Brooke Posnock led the Lions with 17 points.The Lions improved to 1-2 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Cathedral Catholic played to a 1-1 tie with Mater Dei in their season opening Butch Lee Memorial Tournament game on Dec. 9. Madison Mercado scored the Dons' only goal off an assist from Taylor Sparks. The Dons lost to West Hills 2-0 in their first game on Dec. 6. Two days later they bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Rancho Bernardo.

Mercado scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Dons. Catherine Cameron scored one goal for the Dons and Sparks had one assist. Dons goalie Kelli McCarthy was credited with the shutout.The Dons improved to 1-1-1 overall for the season.