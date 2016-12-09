Dec. 8: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Football:

Cathedral Catholic exacted a measure of revenge as the Dons overcame an early 14-point deficit to defeat Helix 35-27 in the San Diego Section Open Division championship game. Helix last season defeated the Dons in an Open Division semifinal.

Dons quarterback Tate Haynes completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 51 yards. He also rushed for 119 yards. Shawn Poma rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns and Adam Eastwood rushed for 124 yards and one score on 20 carries.The Dons rolled up 478 yards of total offense. The Dons improved to 13-0 overall for the season.

Volleyball:

Cathedral Catholic won its fifth state championship in state history as the Dons defeated Valley Christian of San Jose 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-22) in the Dec. 3 Division II title game at Santiago Canyon College of Orange.

Megan Faraimo had 13 kills. Brennan Wilhite had nine blocks and four kills to lead the Dons. Lindsey Miller had 11 kills and Peyton Wilhite had six kills and six blocks.Dons setter Kylie Adams had 31 assists and 11 digs. Karenna Wurl had 13 digs.The Dons improved their overall record for the season to 29-10.

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines won its first three games to start the season at the Wolf Pack/Horsman Tournament at West Hills. Bryce Pope scored 16 points and Ethan Esposito scored 15 points to lead the Falcons to an 83-27 victory over Horizon Christian Academy on Dec. 3. The Falcons defeated Mater Dei Catholic 69-52 on Dec. 2, as Finn Sullivan and Jacob Gilliam each scored 13 points and Pope scored 11 points.

The Falcons defeated West Hills 80-40 in the tournament opener on Nov. 29 as Gilliam led the Falcons with 21 points and Esposito scored 16 points. Heyden Helfrich scored 12 points and Sullivan added 10 points.

San Dieguito Academy went 1-3 in its season opening Chick Fil Tip-Off Classic Tournament. The Mustangs defeated Animo South Los Angeles 85-34 in the tournament opener on Nov. 29. Daniel Chagnon scored 12 points and Lucas Oldham scored 11 points to lead the Mustangs.Andrew Naimark, Travis Snider and James Bert each added 10 points. Snider also had five rebounds, Naimark had three assists and four steals, and Oldham had four steals.

Girls basketball:

Santa Fe Christian lost to Westview 55-41 in the Excalibur Classic title game on Dec. 2. Ashley Kowack scored 11 points to lead the Eagles and Kylee Steele added 10 points.The Eagles opened the season-opening tournament with a 52-36 victory over Oceanside on Nov. 30. Kowack scored 17 points and Emma Dudley scored 16 points to lead the Eagles and Steele added 11 points.The Eagles defeated Carlsbad 65-28 on Dec. 1 as Kowack scored 28 points and Dudley scored 13 points. SFC defeated Escondido 58-26 in a tournament semifinal on Dec. 2. Dudley and Kowack each scored 17 points to lead the Eagles.The Eagles held their opponent to five points in the first half, and just one point in the first quarter.

Torrey Pines defeated Del Norte 63-50 in a season-opening JV/Varsity Tip-Off Classic game on Dec. 3. Angelina Roque scored 23 points to lead the Falcons and Rachel Shen added 14 points. Shen also had nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.The Falcons defeated Mt. Carmel 64-30 the previous day as Meghan Voss scored 26 points. Roque scored 14 points and Shen 13 scored points.The Falcons lost to Rancho Bernardo 54-46 in the tournament opener on Nov. 30 as Roque scored 18 points and Bronaugh scored 10 points.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated Del Norte 4-0 in a nonleague opener for both teams on Dec. 2. Sawyer Simo scored one goal and had one assist and Amber McCorkle and Nicole Buckley each scored one goal.