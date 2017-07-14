Canyon Crest Academy boys basketball competes in Europe

For nine days in June and July, Canyon Crest Academy Coach Brian Baum showcased his surging boys basketball program in Copenhagen, Denmark and Berlin, Germany while treating his players to tours and sightseeing in two of Europe’s most notable cities.

In Copenhagen, the Ravens competed for three days, including an exhibition game against the junior national team from Denmark, who pulled away in the second half after CCA led for most of the first half.

In Berlin, playing in one of Germany’s most competitive youth tournaments, Baum split his players into two teams. The first team, led by rising seniors Aaron Acosta, Sam Crespy and Tyler Elsom, along with 2017 graduates Ryan Michaels and Sawyer Lebert, won their first four games against teams from Germany and Great Britain before losing in the tournament finals 51-50 to Germany’s AB Baskets.

Most of the CCA athletes were playing FIBA and international rules for the first time. CCA players and coaches agreed that the trip was an extraordinary opportunity to compete against international teams, represent USA youth basketball, and experience another part of the world.