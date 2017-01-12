Jan. 12: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Dorsey of Los Angeles 70-39 in a nonleague game on Jan. 7.

The victory was the Falcons’ fourth straight and their seventh in eight games.

Bryce Pope scored 18 points and Jacob Gilliam scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the Falcons.

Pope also had four assists and five steals.

Ethan Esposito added 11 points.

The victory followed a 64-38 nonleague victory over Westview the previous day in which Esposito scored 22 points to lead the Falcons.

Finn Sullivan scored 14 points and Gilliam scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 14-3.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Rancho Buena Vista 54-18 in a Del Norte New Year’s Tip-Off Classic tournament game on Jan. 7.

The victory was the Ravens’ seventh straight.

The win followed a 66-31 tournament victory over Mt. Carmel the previous day in which Sawyer Lebert scored 18 points.

Tyler Elsom scored 13 points and Aaron Acosta scored 11 points.

The Ravens improved their overall record for the season to 11-2.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy lost to Francis Parker 55-38 in a nonleague game on Jan. 5.

Jordan Battaglia scored 12 points to lead the Lions, who fell to 5-9 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Poway 48-42 in a in a nonleague game on Jan. 6.

Graham Cook led the Mavericks with 12 points.

The loss followed a 76-56 nonleague win against Escondido two days earlier in which Cook scored 13 points and Logan Wazny added 10 points.

The Mavericks fell to 12-4 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Torrey Pines lost to Westview 61-55 in a nonleague game on Jan. 6.

Rachel Shen scored 22 points and had nine rebounds and Meghan Voss scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds to lead the Falcons.

The Falcons fell to 6-6 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated University City 52-33 in a Western League game on Jan. 3.

Kaylee Stiffler scored 19 points and had 14 rebounds to lead the Dons.

Mazatlan Harris scored 12 points and had 14 rebounds, and Catie Moran scored 11 points.

The Dons lost to Serra 74-34 in a league game on Jan. 6.

The Dons improved to 1-1 in league and 3-13 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Mount Miguel 54-41 in a nonleague game on Jan. 7.

Ashley Kowack scored 25 points and Emma Dudley scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Shannon Sanmillian added nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles improved their overall record for the season to 12-3.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Poway 40-38 in a nonleague game on Jan. 6.

Kaylee Berry scored 14 points to lead the Mavericks.

The Mavericks improved their overall record for the season to 12-4.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated Rancho Buena Vista 6-0 in a nonleague game on Jan. 6.

Kari Mills scored two goals to lead the Falcons and Sawyer Simo, Tatum Lenain and Callie Petrey-Juarez each scored on goal.

The Falcons improved their overall record for the season to 5-2-1.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 in a nonleague game on Jan. 6.

Bianca Caetano, Katya Pourteymour and Bailey Malinowski each scored one goal to lead the Dons.

Goalies Jordyn Wight and Kelli McCarthy combined for the shutout.

The Dons on Jan. 5 played to a 1-1 tie with Poway in a nonleague game on Jan. 4.

Mikayla Kappes scored the Dons only goal off an assist from Taylor Sparks.

The Dons improved to 7-3-3 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Christian of El Cajon 3-0 in a nonleague game on Jan. 7.

Chloe Frisch scored two goals to lead the Eagles.

Julia Roediger scored one goal and Kat Cornell had one assist.

The victory followed a 6-0 nonleague loss to San Dieguito Academy on Jan. 3.

The Eagles improved their overall record for the season to 4-1-1.