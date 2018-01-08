The season ahead: Avocado West girls basketball preview

Every sport has its gold standard, the team that wins year-in and year-out and challenges for championships—the benchmark by which others measure themselves.

When it comes to girls’ basketball on San Diego’s North Coast, that type of model has been constructed by La Costa Canyon. The players, coaches and affiliations may change but for the last 10 years, the Mavericks have been in the same place at the end of the year—atop the league standings and a factor to be reckoned with in the CIF Playoffs.

“LCC has been head and shoulders above everyone else for quite a while,” says Canyon Crest head man Scott Tucker. “That tradition of success tends to build on itself and they’ve developed a community basketball feeder system that produces kids who are ready to play when they get there.”

New Carlsbad Head Coach Donna Huhn says, “They’ve had consistency from a coaching perspective and that breeds a belief in the strength of the system. Year-after-year they get girls who have a fire and drive to continue the winning legacy. That’s what the rest of us are trying to build.”

Coming off a 25-6 season in 2016-17 that included a perfect 10-0 slate in the Avocado League West, La Costa Canyon will again be the favorite when conference action starts in mid-January. But despite an 11-4 mark coming out of the holiday break, LCC Head Coach Mario Flores is certainly not overconfident.

“I think people will tell you we’re probably the best and should win the league but I know and I tell our team that we’ve got to be prepared and play our best every night,” said Flores. “Nothing’s going to be easy. Last year we had a few blowouts in league but everything’s going to be a little tighter this time. There are several teams that are clearly better and there’s definitely a little more parity overall.”

Here’s quick look at the six Avocado West squads, listed in order of last year’s finish (pre-season record as of Jan. 7):

Ken Grosse TPHS player Rachel Shen TPHS player Rachel Shen (Ken Grosse)

La Costa Canyon (11-4)

Flores, in the second year of his third stint as head coach of the Mavs, literally took over a day before the start of last season yet was still able to produce the same type of results he delivered in his first two turns. He’s matter-of-fact in regard to what foes can expect from his squad. “Everybody knows we’re going to push the ball, try to run you and wear you down,” says Morales, who now has a dozen years total at the LCC helm. “If we can’t, we’ll look for a quick little secondary hitter and then we’ll get into our offense—that’s the last thing we want to do.

“On the other end, we’ll play good, hard-nosed defense. We’ll switch up a little bit but go man about 90% of the time.” The Mavericks lose just one player, Margaux Eibel (now at Kent State), who played significant minutes last season, meaning they have ample experience.

Leading the way will be a pair of seniors—Kaylee Berry and Colleen Haggerty. The 6-foot Berry, headed for Hawaii Pacific next year, figures to cause headaches for most opposing coaches. “Kaylee’s just a difficult match-up,” says Flores. “She can play inside but if you cover her with a big kid, you can step her away. She’s like a high school version of the college stretch four.”

While maybe not as immediately visible or possessing Berry’s press clippings, Haggerty is just as impactful according to her coach. “I always call her the glue of the team because she’s so solid and steady,” says Flores. “She does what you need her to do. Sometimes I have to get on her to shoot the ball but she’s averaging 10-12 points per game right now.”

Of course the Mavs are more than a two-player team and Flores is already looking towards the future. “We have four sophomores who played on the varsity as freshmen last year and they’re getting better every day. That’s our new generation. I think we’re going to be capable of beating people in a lot of different ways. We missed Kaylee a few games over the break and found ways to win.”

Ken Grosse LCC's Colleen Haggerty LCC's Colleen Haggerty (Ken Grosse)

Canyon Crest (6-9)

Second in the Avocado West and a CIF (D-2) quarterfinalist last season, Canyon Crest lost six seniors (three starters) but fifth-year head coach Tucker is still enthusiastic about the possibilities for his 2017-18 club. The fortunes of Tucker’s youngish roster will probably ride on the performance of a backcourt trio—juniors Tehila Cherry and Julie Luo and sophomore Elaine Wang.

“We have some really quick guards who like to push the ball,” said Tucker. “If we have numbers in transition, we’ll be dangerous.”

Two-guard Cherry is the catalyst. Strong and skilled, she is the Ravens’ primary ballhandler and a potent three-point artist. “Tehila is an excellent outside shooter but can also take it to the rim,” says Tucker. “And she can go inside if we ask her to.”

Wang, meanwhile, has been a something of a revelation in the early going. “Elaine was a little wide-eyed last year but she has really matured,” praised Tucker. “With her, it’s all about confidence and she’s getting more every day. She’s our quarterback out there and needs to understand that she can compete at this level.”

Senior Audrey Tharp, a starter before suffering an ACL tear last year, has worked hard to get back and will provide a strong presence in the post as well as anchor the back end of the Ravens’ half court trapping defense.

Torrey Pines (6-7)

The Falcons played .500 ball while finishing third in the Avocado West standings last season and will be right around that number heading into league play this year. But, like Tucker, Head Coach David McClurg has high hopes for his squad and feels the early season record may not do them justice.

“We’ve got a young roster with five sophomores and two freshmen,” explained McClurg, a former TP men’s coach, now in year two of his second shift in the top chair for the women. “We played in some tough early tournaments where we may have been a bit over-matched. That may ultimately prove to be a good thing. We’re not where we need to be yet but I think we’re getting there.”

In addition to being relatively inexperienced, the Falcons may also be the smallest team in the league. That’s not a major concern for McClurg. “We are really small,” he said, “but we play really hard defensively. We’re scrappy and will be looking to turn our opponents over by playing harder and faster. If we do that, we’ll push it up and try to score quickly.”

Five-foot-seven senior point guard Rachel Shen epitomizes the style McClurg wants from his outfit. “Rachel is such a good athlete and she has a motor like most have never seen,” says McClurg. “She has great tenacity and can go 100 percent the entire game, offensively and defensively.”

The coach’s daughter, soph Maddie McClurg, who checks in at 5-6, is Torrey Pines’ top percentage shooter from both three-point range and the free throw line. At 5-10, another sophomore, Izzy Asencio, is the Falcons’ “big girl.” Showing marked improvement over her freshman season and still getting better according to McClurg, she has been the team leader in rebounds and blocked shots so far.