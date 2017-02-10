Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carmel Valley and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated San Dieguito Academy 96-72 in a Avocado League West game on Feb. 3. Ethan Esposito scored 17 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Falcons in their 11th straight victory. Hayden Helfrich scored 16 points, and Finn Sullivan scored 14 points and had seven assists. Jacob Gilliam scored 13 points, and Chad Piper added 10 points. The victory followed a 57-43 league win against Sage Creek on Jan. 31 in which Esposito led the Falcons with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Gilliam scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds, and Helfrich added 10 points.The Falcons improved to 7-0 in league and 21-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Sage Creek 57-52 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 3.Logan Wazny scored 24 points to lead the Mavericks, who won for the fourth time in five games.The Mavericks improved to 5-2 in league and 17-6 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy lost to Guajome Park 71-51 in an Ocean League game on Feb. 2.Cody Brown scored 17 points in defeat for the Lions.The Lions fell to 4-1 in league and 10-11 overall for the season.

*****

Girls basketball:

La Costa Canyon defeated Sage Creek 60-25 in an Avocado League West game on Feb. 3.Alexis Machain, Hanna Etheridge and Lindsay Zientek each scored 10 points to lead the Mavericks.The Mavericks improved to 6-0 in league and 20-4 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated San Dieguito Academy 51-48 in a nonleague Coaches vs. Cancer tournament game on Feb. 4.Rachel Shen scored 19 points to lead the Falcons and Meghan Voss scored 17 points and 11 rebounds.Shen also had seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists.The victory followed a pair of Avocado League West victories.The Falcons defeated San Dieguito Academy 65-40 on Feb. 3 as Voss scored 32 points and Shen scored 16.They defeated Sage Creek 46-38 on Jan. 31 as Shen scored 15 points and had 11 steals, five assists and six rebounds.The Falcons improved to 4-2 in league and 13-6 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Mira Mesa 56-50 in a nonleague game on Feb. 4.Ashley Kowack scored 21 points to lead the Eagles and Emma Dudley scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds.The Eagles split two Coastal League games earlier in the week.They defeated Rock Academy 38-25 on Feb. 3, as Kowack scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds and Shanon Sanmillian scored 10 points.Dudley scored eight points and had 16 rebounds.The Eagles lost to Bishop's 72-59 on Jan. 31, as Kowack scored 18 points.Sanmillian scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds, and Dudley scored 10 points and had 14 rebounds.The Eagles fell to 3-2 in league and 15-7 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Santa Fe Christian defeated Pacific Ridge in a Coastal League game on Feb. 3.Chloe Frisch scored three goals to lead the Eagles.Claire Gunness scored one goal and Trinity Hontucan had one assist.Eagles goalie Kat Miro, who was credited with the shutout, had three saves.The Eagles victory followed a 4-2 league win against Escondido Charter on Feb. 1 in which Frisch, Mikaela Caltrider, Gabby Borboa and Amy Blackburn each scored one goal and Taylor Fine had two assists.The Eagles improved to 3-1-2 In league and 7-3-3 overall for the season.

******

Cathedral Catholic defeated University City 6-1 in a Western League game on Feb 1.Catherine Cameron scored two goals to lead the Dons.Madison Mercado, Bianca Caetano, Emily Knepler and Emali MacKinnon each scored one goal.The victory followed a 10-2 league win against Coronado two days earlier in which Cameron scored three goals and had one assist and Mercado scored two goals and had one assist to lead the Dons.The Dons improved to 4-0-1 in league and 13-5-4 overall for the season.

Girls water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Del Norte 15-2 in a San Diego Open tournament game on Feb. 2.Laura Larkin scored seven goals to lead the Dons. Lyndsey Hightower scored five goals and Natalie Tiu added two goals.The Dons improved to 15-13 overall for the season.