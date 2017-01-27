Jan. 26: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Boys basketball:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 51-46 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 20 as the Falcons extended their winning streak to seven games. Ethan Esposito scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Falcons and Hayden Helfrich scored 10 points. Jacob Gilliam scored nine points and had a team-high 11 rebounds. The victory followed a 75-36 victory over San Dieguito Academy three days earlier in which Gilliam led the Falcons with 23 points and 13 rebounds and Helfrich scored 16 points.

The Falcons opened the week with a 70-51 victory over El Camino in the nonleague Martin Luther King Jr. Classic.Gilliam scored 21 points to lead the Falcons and Esposito scored 14 points.

Finn Sullivan and Helfrich added 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Falcons improved to 3-0 in league and 17-3 overall for the season. SDA fell to 0-2 in league and 8-12 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Carlsbad 64-49 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 17. Ryan Michaels scored 21 points to lead the Ravens. Sam Crespy scored 15 points and M.J. Metz added 11 points.The Ravens improved to 1-1 in league and 14-5 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Carlsbad 66-37 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 20. Logan Wazny led the Mavericks with 18 points.The Mavericks improved to 2-1 in league and 14-5 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Canyon Crest Academy upset perennial Division I power Torrey Pines 63-51 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 20.The Ravens defeated Torrey Pines for the first time since 2012.Esther Peluso scored 22 points to lead the Ravens and Ally Deremer scored 13 points.

Tehila Cherry added 12 points, and Erin McBurnett and Deremer contributed standout defensive performances. Angelina Roque scored 21 points to lead Torrey Pines and Meghan Voss scored 12 points. The victory followed a 61-28 league win against Carlsbad on Jan. 17 in which Deremer scored 21 points Cherry scored 15 points.The Ravens improved to 2-0 in league and 9-8 overall for the season.

The Falcons loss followed a 73-45 league victory over San Dieguito Academy on Jan. 17 in which Roque scored 27 points and Rachel Shen scored 15 points. The Falcons improved to 1-1 in league and 9-5 overall for the season.

SDA fell to 1-1 in league and 8-7 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to La Jolla Country Day 72-45 in a Coastal League game on Jan. 20. Ashley Kowack and Emma Dudley each scored 16 points to lead the Eagles. Kowack also led the team with 12 rebounds.Shannon Sanmillian had 10 rebounds.The loss followed a 67-53 loss to Serra in a nonleague game on Jan. 16 in which Dudley scored 22 points and Kowack scored 21 points. Sanmillian had 10 rebounds.The Eagles fell to 0-1 in league and 13-5 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Carlsbad 59-30 in a nonleague game on Jan. 20. Kaylee Berry scored 15 points to lead the Mavericks. Haley Dumiak scored 12 points and Alexis Machain added 10 points.The victory followed a 71-25 league win against Sage Creek on Jan. 17.Berry led the Mavericks with 17 points. Machain scored 12 points and Carolina Sanchez added 10 points.

The Mavericks improved to 2-0 in league and 16-4 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines defeated Canyon Crest Academy 3-0 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 19. Jayda Hammermeister, Jessica Wright and Daniela Nelson each scored one goal to lead the Falcons and Amber McCorkle had one assist. Falcons goalie Sherrie Antoun, who was credited with the shutout, had two saves. The victory followed a 7-0 victory over San Dieguito Academy two days earlier in which Callie Petrey-Juarez scored three goals and McCorkle scored two goals and had two assists. Antoun was credited with the shutout.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 in league and 9-2-1 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon lost to Carlsbad 2-1 in an Avocado League West game on Jan. 19. Kami Hoban scored the Mavericks' only goal off an assist from Ellie Cotton. The Mavericks fell to 0-2 in league and 2-8-1 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated University City 3-0 in an Eastern League game on Jan. 18. Madison Mercado scored one goal and had one assist to lead the Dons.Catherine Cameron and Sydney Sparks each scored one goal and Bianca Caetano had two assists. Dons goalie Jordyn Wight was credited with the shutout.The Dons improved to 2-0 in league and 11-4-3 overall for the season.

*****

Water polo:

Cathedral Catholic defeated Coronado 8-7 in a Western League game on Jan. 18. Laura Larkin scored five goals to lead the Dons. The Dons improved to 1-2 in league and 11-9 overall for the season.