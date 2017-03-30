March 30: Week in sports for Rancho Santa Fe, Carmel Valley, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas

Baseball:

If La Costa Canyon has proved anything this year, it's that the Mavericks are a resilient bunch. The program had some big shoes to fill after graduating the No. 1 player in Major League Baseball's amateur draft. And if the early returns are any indication, the Mavericks appear to have adapted to life without the formidable presence of Mickey Moniak in their lineup.

Their 3-1 victory over Mission Hills in a in a North County Tournament game on March 24 was their seventh straight win.The Mavericks relied on solid pitching timely hitting, as J.J. Rytz struck out five batters and allowed one unearned runs in a complete game effort and the Mavericks made the most of six hits and two walks.

Spencer Jones was 1 for 3 with one RBI and Marcus Alazard was 1 for 3 with a triple to lead the Mavericks offensively. The victory followed a slugfest with Ramona two days earlier in which Chris Nuveau and Marcus Alazard each had three hits and two RBI to lead the Mavericks in a 12-10 victory.

The Mavericks improved to 7-1 overall for the season.

*****

Canyon Crest Academy defeated Valley Center 7-2 in a North County Tournament game on March 24. Seth Bernstein was 1 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored.The victory followed a 1-0 win two days earlier in which Hugo Kinebuchi pitched a five-hit shutout to lead the Ravens.The Ravens improved to 7-3 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to San Marcos 6-4 in a North County Tournament game on March 24. Kyle Hurt homered twice and drove in three runs to lead the Falcons offensively.The loss followed a 10-0 tournament victory over Valley Center the previous day in which Evan Katz pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball.

Robby Schlesier had three hits including a double and two RBI and Ty McGuire had one hit and three RBI to lead the Falcons offensively. The Falcons fell to 6-4 overall for the season.

*****‘

Cathedral Catholic defeated Helix 3-0 in a Bill Dickens Tournament game on March 24.

Parvinder Ghumman, who was credited with the win, pitched five shutout innings of four-hit ball, combining with reliever Michael Defelippi to blank Helix. The victory followed a 6-0 tournament loss to Grossmont the previous day in which Cade Brown led the Dons with two hits.

The Dons improved to 7-2 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian lost to Carlsbad 1-0 in a North County Tournament game on March 25. The Eagles lost despite a solid effort from Ari Gerber, who allowed one run in five innings of four-hit ball.

Ian Coykendall had two of the Eagles' four hits. The defeat followed a 6-1 tournament victory over Classical Academy on March 22 in which Chet Moody had three hits including a double and Gerber had two hits including a double and three RBI. Moody, who was credited with the win, pitched four innings of three-hit ball, combining with Lars Wells and Stephen Pierson on a four-hitter.

The Eagles fell to 5-3 overall for the season.

*****

San Diego Jewish Academy lost to Foothills Christian 2-1 in a Crusader Classic Tournament marathon on March 23 that went 11 innings. The Lions lost despite a strong pitching performance from Cody Brown, who struck out six batters and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks. Brown led the Lions offensively, going 1 for 3 with one hit and one RBI. The setback followed an 8-1 tournament victory over Orange Glen in which Gabriel Mayer had two hits including a triple and two RBI.Jordan Battaglia, who was credited with the victory, allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings of two-hit ball.

The Lions fell to 4-4 overall for the season.